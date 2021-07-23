Published: 4:40 PM July 23, 2021 Updated: 4:46 PM July 23, 2021

A public consultation will be launched next week for residents to help shape the creation of a new heritage walk in Whittlesey.

Fenland District Council is developing plans for the Whittlesey Heritage Walk, a new self-guided trail, to celebrate the town’s heritage and encourage visitors to explore its hidden histories.

The council is asking locals to share any stories they have about the town, the route or local historic buildings that could be included in the walk.

Residents are also able to help choose a new logo.

The route identified is an updated version of the Whittlesey Town Trail, but with highlighted routes to Kings Dyke Nature Reserve, where a new heritage centre will be located, Lattersey Nature Reserve and Whittlesey Railway Station.

The walk will also include a scenic riverside stroll to the south of the town centre.

The Council’s Portfolio Holder responsible for heritage, Cllr Chris Seaton, said: “This is a really exciting project to create a new heritage walk that will encourage local people and visitors to explore Whittlesey.

“Walkers can learn about Whittlesey’s rich heritage whilst increasing footfall into the town centre.”

With way markers and information boards along the route, it will illustrate local points of interest and historical landmarks.

Information will also be provided on local transport options and access to the National Cycling Network Route 63, which runs through the town.

With way markers and information boards along the route, the heritage walk will illustrate local points of interest and historical landmarks. - Credit: Fenland District Council

Views on what information residents would like to see displayed along the route, the location of information boards and how people would prefer to access the walk information are welcome to the council.

The idea for the Whittlesey Heritage Walk was originally conceived through Fenland District Council’s Growing Fenland project, featuring Masterplans to drive growth and regeneration in each of the district’s four towns.

It is now being taken forward thanks to funding from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA).

“The consultation is a great opportunity to get involved, said Chris.

“We’d love to hear people’s stories about the town and its buildings that could be included in the walk too.”

The online consultation will launch next week (Sunday August 1) and will be open until August 31 for locals to have their say - www.fenland.gov.uk/consultations



