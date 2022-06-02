Gallery

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations featured a flypast today (Thursday, June 2), with some of the aircraft visible from Cambridgeshire - Credit: PA/Michael Harte

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend is underway, and crowds flocked to central London to watch the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Queen Elizabeth II - who is celebrating her 70th year on the throne - joined her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace this morning (June 2) to watch the Jubilee procession and a special flypast.

Prince Louis, aged four, covers his ears as planes roar over Buckingham Palace - Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

More than 70 aircraft belonging to the Royal Navy, British Army and the Royal Air Force soared over The Mall in London as thousands of spectators watched on - featuring the Red Arrows, one Globemaster C-17, and three Chinook helicopters.

And many of the aircraft could be seen over parts of Cambridgeshire and the East of England as pilots prepared to fly over London or travel back to their bases.

One spotter in Cambridgeshire captured the Lancaster bomber on camera.

Michael Harte captured the Avro Lancaster, which was part of a Second World War flypast by the RAF's Battle of Britain Memorial flight, in the East Anglian sky.

The Lancaster Bomber - part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight - over Cambridgeshire on Thursday, June 2 - Credit: Michael Harte

In London, the bomber joined two Spitfire and two Hurricane.

According to the Royal Air Force, the machine is one of just two airworthy Avro Lancasters left in the world - out of a total 7,377 which were built.

Elsewhere in the region, the Red Arrows were captured on camera over Aldeburgh in Suffolk.

The Red Arrows over Aldeburgh in Suffolk - Credit: John Heald

The Queen's birthday parade also featured the 1st Battalion, Irish Guards and more than 1,200 officers and soldiers from the Household Division.

It was held in the morning of Thursday, June 2, which marked the start of a bank holiday for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen and princes Charles, William and George watch the Platinum Jubilee flypast from the balcony at Buckingham Palace - Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles - Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Royal fans at the Trooping the Colour ceremony on The Mall, London - Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Second World War-era aircraft, led by the Lancaster Bomber, over The Mall for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The second day of the bank holiday weekend - Friday, June 3 - is set to feature a Service of Thanksgiving.

Great Paul, the largest cathedral bell in the country, is due to ring for the service.

On Saturday, June 4, The Derby at Epsom Downs in Surrey is part of the Jubilee timetable.

A Platinum Party at the Palace is set to feature famous faces such as Diana Ross, Queen and Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Rod Stewart and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder.

Sunday is set to feature The Big Jubilee Lunch in towns and villages throughout the country.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant is due to take place from 2.30pm.

Royal fans at the Trooping the Colour ceremony on The Mall, London - Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Trooping the Colour as viewed from the roof of Buckingham Palace - Credit: Paul Ellis/PA

RAF fighter jets over London for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Paul Ellis/PA

As part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, figures throughout Cambridgeshire have paid tribute to The Queen.

The Rt Rev Dr Dagmar Winter, Bishop of Huntingdon, said: "Her Majesty the Queen is now the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee in the 70th anniversary of her accession.

"This is a historic achievement and testament to Her Majesty’s tireless dedication throughout her many years of service, inspired by her faith in Jesus Christ and her sense of vocation."

Aircraft at the end of the Trooping the Colour ceremony for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70 years on the throne - Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Day one of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, London - Credit: Paul Ellis/PA

The Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the Buckingham Palace balcony - Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Onlookers watch The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations from their spots along The Mall - Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Julie Spence, Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, said: "Cambridgeshire, along with the rest of the country, applauds Her Majesty's selfless commitment to the nation over the last 70 years - through good times and bad."

She added: "On the anniversary of her wonderful achievement of 70 years on the throne, I have sent her our congratulations, thanks and very best wishes."

Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96, speaks with her great-grandson Prince Louis, aged four - Credit: Aaron ChownPA

The Royal Gun Salute in Cardiff to mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Ben Birchall/PA