Lancaster Bomber spotted over Cambridgeshire for Queen's Jubilee flypast

Will Durrant

Published: 8:11 PM June 2, 2022
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations featured a flypast today (Thursday, June 2)

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations featured a flypast today (Thursday, June 2), with some of the aircraft visible from Cambridgeshire

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend is underway, and crowds flocked to central London to watch the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Queen Elizabeth II - who is celebrating her 70th year on the throne - joined her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace this morning (June 2) to watch the Jubilee procession and a special flypast.

Prince Louis, aged four, covers his ears as planes roar over Buckingham Palace

Prince Louis, aged four, covers his ears as planes roar over Buckingham Palace

More than 70 aircraft belonging to the Royal Navy, British Army and the Royal Air Force soared over The Mall in London as thousands of spectators watched on - featuring the Red Arrows, one Globemaster C-17, and three Chinook helicopters.

And many of the aircraft could be seen over parts of Cambridgeshire and the East of England as pilots prepared to fly over London or travel back to their bases.

One spotter in Cambridgeshire captured the Lancaster bomber on camera.

Michael Harte captured the Avro Lancaster, which was part of a Second World War flypast by the RAF's Battle of Britain Memorial flight, in the East Anglian sky.

The Lancaster Bomber - part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight - over Cambridgeshire on Thursday, June 2

The Lancaster Bomber - part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight - over Cambridgeshire on Thursday, June 2

The Lancaster Bomber - part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight - over Cambridgeshire on Thursday, June 2

The Lancaster Bomber - part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight - over Cambridgeshire on Thursday, June 2

In London, the bomber joined two Spitfire and two Hurricane.

According to the Royal Air Force, the machine is one of just two airworthy Avro Lancasters left in the world - out of a total 7,377 which were built.

Elsewhere in the region, the Red Arrows were captured on camera over Aldeburgh in Suffolk.

The Lancaster Bomber - part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight - over Cambridgeshire on Thursday, June 2

The Lancaster Bomber - part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight - over Cambridgeshire on Thursday, June 2

The Red Arrows over Aldeburgh in Suffolk

The Red Arrows over Aldeburgh in Suffolk

The Queen's birthday parade also featured the 1st Battalion, Irish Guards and more than 1,200 officers and soldiers from the Household Division.

It was held in the morning of Thursday, June 2, which marked the start of a bank holiday for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen and princes Charles, William and George watch the Platinum Jubilee flypast from the balcony at Buckingham Palace

The Queen and princes Charles, William and George watch the Platinum Jubilee flypast from the balcony at Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles

Royal fans at the Trooping the Colour ceremony on The Mall, London

Royal fans at the Trooping the Colour ceremony on The Mall, London

Second World War-era aircraft, led by the Lancaster Bomber, over The Mall for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Second World War-era aircraft, led by the Lancaster Bomber, over The Mall for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The second day of the bank holiday weekend - Friday, June 3 - is set to feature a Service of Thanksgiving.

Great Paul, the largest cathedral bell in the country, is due to ring for the service.

On Saturday, June 4, The Derby at Epsom Downs in Surrey is part of the Jubilee timetable.

A Platinum Party at the Palace is set to feature famous faces such as Diana Ross, Queen and Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Rod Stewart and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder.

Sunday is set to feature The Big Jubilee Lunch in towns and villages throughout the country.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant is due to take place from 2.30pm.

Royal fans at the Trooping the Colour ceremony on The Mall, London

Royal fans at the Trooping the Colour ceremony on The Mall, London

Trooping the Colour as viewed from the roof of Buckingham Palace

Trooping the Colour as viewed from the roof of Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles

RAF fighter jets over London for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

RAF fighter jets over London for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

As part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, figures throughout Cambridgeshire have paid tribute to The Queen.

The Rt Rev Dr Dagmar Winter, Bishop of Huntingdon, said: "Her Majesty the Queen is now the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee in the 70th anniversary of her accession.

"This is a historic achievement and testament to Her Majesty’s tireless dedication throughout her many years of service, inspired by her faith in Jesus Christ and her sense of vocation."

Aircraft at the end of the Trooping the Colour ceremony for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70 years on the throne

Aircraft at the end of the Trooping the Colour ceremony for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70 years on the throne

Day one of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, London

Day one of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, London

The Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Onlookers watch The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations from their spots along The Mall

Onlookers watch The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations from their spots along The Mall

Julie Spence, Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, said: "Cambridgeshire, along with the rest of the country, applauds Her Majesty's selfless commitment to the nation over the last 70 years - through good times and bad."

She added: "On the anniversary of her wonderful achievement of 70 years on the throne, I have sent her our congratulations, thanks and very best wishes."

Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96, speaks with her great-grandson Prince Louis, aged four

Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96, speaks with her great-grandson Prince Louis, aged four

The Royal Gun Salute in Cardiff to mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Royal Gun Salute in Cardiff to mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The 105th Regiment Royal Artillery, The Scottish and Ulster Gunners during the Royal Gun Salute at Edinburgh Castle

The 105th Regiment Royal Artillery, The Scottish and Ulster Gunners during the Royal Gun Salute at Edinburgh Castle

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Royal Family
The Queen
Cambridgeshire

