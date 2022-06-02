Gallery
Lancaster Bomber spotted over Cambridgeshire for Queen's Jubilee flypast
- Credit: PA/Michael Harte
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend is underway, and crowds flocked to central London to watch the Trooping the Colour ceremony.
Queen Elizabeth II - who is celebrating her 70th year on the throne - joined her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace this morning (June 2) to watch the Jubilee procession and a special flypast.
More than 70 aircraft belonging to the Royal Navy, British Army and the Royal Air Force soared over The Mall in London as thousands of spectators watched on - featuring the Red Arrows, one Globemaster C-17, and three Chinook helicopters.
And many of the aircraft could be seen over parts of Cambridgeshire and the East of England as pilots prepared to fly over London or travel back to their bases.
One spotter in Cambridgeshire captured the Lancaster bomber on camera.
Michael Harte captured the Avro Lancaster, which was part of a Second World War flypast by the RAF's Battle of Britain Memorial flight, in the East Anglian sky.
In London, the bomber joined two Spitfire and two Hurricane.
According to the Royal Air Force, the machine is one of just two airworthy Avro Lancasters left in the world - out of a total 7,377 which were built.
Elsewhere in the region, the Red Arrows were captured on camera over Aldeburgh in Suffolk.
Most Read
- 1 IOPC investigating A47 police chase which resulted in the death of a driver
- 2 Cambs man invents 'crime' after crashing car into telegraph pole
- 3 Recap: Lorry and car crash at A141-A1307 junction in Huntingdon
- 4 'Devoted dad' Luke Norris, 33, named as river death crash victim
- 5 Irvine... Jeremy Irvine: Cambridgeshire actor tipped to be next 007
- 6 March man 'gained victim's trust' before raping teen
- 7 March set to light a beacon for Platinum Jubilee
- 8 New owner with 'no prior pub experience' to reopen village local
- 9 Shelagh Robertson denies causing the death of baby Louis in Waterbeach
- 10 Fenland loses to Peterborough for £20m 'levelling up'
The Queen's birthday parade also featured the 1st Battalion, Irish Guards and more than 1,200 officers and soldiers from the Household Division.
It was held in the morning of Thursday, June 2, which marked the start of a bank holiday for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The second day of the bank holiday weekend - Friday, June 3 - is set to feature a Service of Thanksgiving.
Great Paul, the largest cathedral bell in the country, is due to ring for the service.
On Saturday, June 4, The Derby at Epsom Downs in Surrey is part of the Jubilee timetable.
A Platinum Party at the Palace is set to feature famous faces such as Diana Ross, Queen and Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Rod Stewart and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder.
Sunday is set to feature The Big Jubilee Lunch in towns and villages throughout the country.
The Platinum Jubilee Pageant is due to take place from 2.30pm.
As part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, figures throughout Cambridgeshire have paid tribute to The Queen.
The Rt Rev Dr Dagmar Winter, Bishop of Huntingdon, said: "Her Majesty the Queen is now the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee in the 70th anniversary of her accession.
"This is a historic achievement and testament to Her Majesty’s tireless dedication throughout her many years of service, inspired by her faith in Jesus Christ and her sense of vocation."
Julie Spence, Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, said: "Cambridgeshire, along with the rest of the country, applauds Her Majesty's selfless commitment to the nation over the last 70 years - through good times and bad."
She added: "On the anniversary of her wonderful achievement of 70 years on the throne, I have sent her our congratulations, thanks and very best wishes."