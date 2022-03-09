Gallery

A property has become available to purchase in Leverington, Wisbech, with the guide price of £2.25million.

The house, on Church Road, is Grade I-listed and has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a stable and a workshop.

It is also complete with a double garage and a separate three-bedroom coach house, capable of being let out in the hall's 2.4 acres of resplendent grounds.

The property, built around 1630, is situated approximately 1.5 miles from Wisbech and is described in its listing as a "particularly fine house".

It is thought to have been constructed for Robert Swaine, a JP (Justice of the Peace) and High Sheriff.

The "handsome red brick hall" provides 5,800 square ft of accommodation over three floors.

Three reception rooms are included within the property, along with a large dining and kitchen wing.

Wooden beams, exposed brickwork and grand fireplaces are all features of the hall, and these luxurious touches continue into the house's bedrooms, all of which are generous doubles.

A games room and 32ft play room are located on the third floor of the property.

The coach house cottage, located within the grounds of the house, contains three bedrooms and one bathroom, with an adjoining garage, and promises privacy from the hall itself.

Also included in the hall's extensive grounds are a large walled garden, a tennis court, paddock and deciduous trees.

The walled garden features shrubs, flowers, seating areas and a garden building. A stable building, workshop and former apple store are located beyond the hall.

Two large iron gates provide access to the property, through the house's brick boundary wall.

To view the full property listing, visit: search.savills.com/property-detail/gbsmrsssg210184