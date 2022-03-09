News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Take a look inside this stunning £2.2m Grade I-listed five-bedroom home

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 12:46 PM March 9, 2022
Updated: 12:52 PM March 9, 2022
The rear of the £2.3m Church Road property. A lawn, outbuilding and chimneys can be seen.

The property's extensive grounds include a large walled garden, a tennis court, paddock and deciduous trees. - Credit: Savills, Stamford

A property has become available to purchase in Leverington, Wisbech, with the guide price of £2.25million.

The house, on Church Road, is Grade I-listed and has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a stable and a workshop.

It is also complete with a double garage and a separate three-bedroom coach house, capable of being let out in the hall's 2.4 acres of resplendent grounds.

The Church Road property's entrance hall, with a grand fireplace and luxury furnishings.

The property was built around 1630, and is described in its listing as a "particularly fine house". - Credit: Savills, Stamford

The property, built around 1630, is situated approximately 1.5 miles from Wisbech and is described in its listing as a "particularly fine house".

It is thought to have been constructed for Robert Swaine, a JP (Justice of the Peace) and High Sheriff.

The £2.3m Wisbech property's dining room with a large fireplace and wooden beams.

Three reception rooms are included within the property, along with a large dining and kitchen wing. - Credit: Savills, Stamford

The "handsome red brick hall" provides 5,800 square ft of accommodation over three floors.

Three reception rooms are included within the property, along with a large dining and kitchen wing.

Wooden beams, exposed brickwork and grand fireplaces are all features of the hall, and these luxurious touches continue into the house's bedrooms, all of which are generous doubles. 

The £2.3m Wisbech house at the end of a gravel drive.

The house on Church Road, Leverington, is Grade I listed, has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, a stable and workshop, double garage and a separate three-bedroom coach house. - Credit: Savills, Stamford

A games room and 32ft play room are located on the third floor of the property. 

The coach house cottage, located within the grounds of the house, contains three bedrooms and one bathroom, with an adjoining garage, and promises privacy from the hall itself.

The Church Road property's walled garden, complete with garden building and plants.

The walled garden features shrubs, flowers, seating areas and a garden building. - Credit: Savills, Stamford

Also included in the hall's extensive grounds are a large walled garden, a tennis court, paddock and deciduous trees.

A reception room with three sofas, a fireplace and a rug.

One of the property's three reception rooms. - Credit: Savills, Stamford

The walled garden features shrubs, flowers, seating areas and a garden building. A stable building, workshop and former apple store are located beyond the hall.

The Chruch Road property's kitchen showing marble worktops, a TV and wooden cupboards.

The kitchen is fitted with "a bespoke Shortland suite", marble worktops, wooden units and built-in appliances, complimenting a fully functional Aga. - Credit: Savills, Stamford

Two large iron gates provide access to the property, through the house's brick boundary wall. 

To view the full property listing, visit: search.savills.com/property-detail/gbsmrsssg210184

