See inside this Grade II listed former chapel in Wisbech

The Wisbech property is for sale for offers in the region of £225,000. - Credit: Ellis Winters & Co

Dating back to 1856, this Grade II listed former Baptist chapel is packed with character features, including arched stained glass windows and vaulted ceilings.

These stunning vaulted ceilings are a stand-out feature of the property. - Credit: Ellis Winters & Co

Double doors lead from the walled area at the front of the property into a communal hallway, which in turn opens into this unique two-storey home.

Offered for sale with no chain or tenant in situ, the quirky accommodation includes two double bedrooms, a four piece en suite, plus a four piece bathroom and a utility room to the ground floor.

The main bedroom has its own en suite bathroom. - Credit: Ellis Winters & Co

There is a spacious family bathroom on the ground floor. - Credit: Ellis Winters & Co

The en suite has a roll top bath. - Credit: Ellis Winters & Co

The spacious utility room is currently also being used as a home office. - Credit: Ellis Winters & Co

Upstairs there is a huge living area, a third double bedroom and a WC.

In total, the living area is more than 35ft long. - Credit: Ellis Winters & Co

The kitchen is fitted with an integral slimline dishwasher, a range style cooker and a gas fired boiler. - Credit: Ellis Winters & Co

Another of the property's three double bedrooms. - Credit: Ellis Winters & Co

Double gates at the rear of the property open to a parking area, with the remainder of the garden laid to patio with inset shrubs and trees. Stairs lead up to an enclosed decking area.

There is a patio area and parking space at the rear of the property. - Credit: Ellis Winters & Co

This decked area is an ideal entertaining space. - Credit: Ellis Winters & Co

PROPERTY FACTS

Victoria Road, Wisbech

OIRO £225,000

Ellis Winters & Co, 01354 701000, www.elliswinters.co.uk