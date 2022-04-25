See inside this Grade II listed former chapel in Wisbech
- Credit: Ellis Winters & Co
Dating back to 1856, this Grade II listed former Baptist chapel is packed with character features, including arched stained glass windows and vaulted ceilings.
Double doors lead from the walled area at the front of the property into a communal hallway, which in turn opens into this unique two-storey home.
Offered for sale with no chain or tenant in situ, the quirky accommodation includes two double bedrooms, a four piece en suite, plus a four piece bathroom and a utility room to the ground floor.
Upstairs there is a huge living area, a third double bedroom and a WC.
Double gates at the rear of the property open to a parking area, with the remainder of the garden laid to patio with inset shrubs and trees. Stairs lead up to an enclosed decking area.
PROPERTY FACTS
Victoria Road, Wisbech
Most Read
- 1 £1m plus wind turbine ablaze in the Fens
- 2 Romano-British burial site unearthed in Fen town
- 3 Five suspected stolen caravans seized at Needingworth encampment
- 4 Suspected drink-driver flips Volkswagen car at 3am on A14
- 5 Camp site owner vows ‘never to give in to intimidation and threats’
- 6 Whittlesey building used to grow cannabis and store illegal weapons
- 7 Cambridge's famous 'singing bin man' stars on Britain's Got Talent
- 8 ‘The Murder of Rikki Neave: The Mother's Story’ to air on Channel 5
- 9 34-bed care home plea to help solve staffing crisis
- 10 ‘Life threatening threats, extortion’ as travellers wreak havoc
OIRO £225,000
Ellis Winters & Co, 01354 701000, www.elliswinters.co.uk