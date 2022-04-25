News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
See inside this Grade II listed former chapel in Wisbech

Jane Howdle

Published: 3:42 PM April 25, 2022
The Wisbech property is for sale for offers in the region of £225,000.

The Wisbech property is for sale for offers in the region of £225,000.

Dating back to 1856, this Grade II listed former Baptist chapel is packed with character features, including arched stained glass windows and vaulted ceilings. 

These vaulted ceilings are a stand-out feature of the Wisbech property.

These stunning vaulted ceilings are a stand-out feature of the property.

Double doors lead from the walled area at the front of the property into a communal hallway, which in turn opens into this unique two-storey home. 

Offered for sale with no chain or tenant in situ, the quirky accommodation includes two double bedrooms, a four piece en suite, plus a four piece bathroom and a utility room to the ground floor.

The Wisbech property's main bedroom has its own en suite bathroom. 

The main bedroom has its own en suite bathroom.

There is a spacious family bathroom on the ground floor.

There is a spacious family bathroom on the ground floor.

The Wisbech property's en suite has a roll top bath. 

The en suite has a roll top bath.

The Wisbech property's spacious utility room is currently also being used as a home office. 

The spacious utility room is currently also being used as a home office.

Upstairs there is a huge living area, a third double bedroom and a WC. 

In total, the Wisbech property's living area is more than 35ft long. 

In total, the living area is more than 35ft long.

The Wisbech property's kitchen is fitted with an integral slimline dishwasher, a range style cooker and a gas fired boiler.

The kitchen is fitted with an integral slimline dishwasher, a range style cooker and a gas fired boiler.

One of the Wisbech property's three double bedrooms.

Another of the property's three double bedrooms.

Double gates at the rear of the property open to a parking area, with the remainder of the garden laid to patio with inset shrubs and trees. Stairs lead up to an enclosed decking area.

There is a patio area and parking space at the rear of the Wisbech property. 

There is a patio area and parking space at the rear of the property.

This decked area is an ideal entertaining space at the Wisbech property. 

This decked area is an ideal entertaining space.

PROPERTY FACTS

Victoria Road, Wisbech

OIRO £225,000

Ellis Winters & Co, 01354 701000, www.elliswinters.co.uk

Wisbech News

