Former church hall with permission to convert into a hotel could be yours for £300,000
- Credit: Rosedale Land and New Homes
Whittlesey's old church hall, which has permission to be turned into an 11-bed hotel, is on the market with a guide price of £300,000.
The Station Road address, which was once used by St Mary's church, has been derelict for about two decades.
The planning permission includes new vehicular access from Scaldgate and the erection of a two-storey rear extension. The current single storey extension is set to be demolished.
Selling agent Rosedale Land and New Homes say the site, which is close to Whittlesey market place, is ideal for a hotel, Airbnb or serviced rooms.
Fenland District Council gave the thumbs up to the scheme in 2019 after several previous proposals were rejected, including the demolition of the hall and erection of houses on the site.
PROPERTY FACTS
Station Road, Whittlesey
Guide price: £300,000
Rosedale Lane and New Homes, 01733 574969, www.rosedalenewhomes.co.uk