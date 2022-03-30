Former church hall with permission to convert into a hotel could be yours for £300,000

Planning permission to convert the old church hall has been in place since 2019. - Credit: Rosedale Land and New Homes

Whittlesey's old church hall, which has permission to be turned into an 11-bed hotel, is on the market with a guide price of £300,000.

The Station Road address, which was once used by St Mary's church, has been derelict for about two decades.

The overgrown site and poor condition of the building boosted the case for planning permission being granted. - Credit: Rosedale Land and New Homes

The planning permission includes new vehicular access from Scaldgate and the erection of a two-storey rear extension. The current single storey extension is set to be demolished.

The plans include access from Scaldgate. - Credit: Rosedale Land and New Homes

Selling agent Rosedale Land and New Homes say the site, which is close to Whittlesey market place, is ideal for a hotel, Airbnb or serviced rooms.

Fenland District Council gave the thumbs up to the scheme in 2019 after several previous proposals were rejected, including the demolition of the hall and erection of houses on the site.

Planning permission is in place for 11 en suite bedrooms. - Credit: Rosedale Land and New Homes

PROPERTY FACTS

Station Road, Whittlesey

Guide price: £300,000

Rosedale Lane and New Homes, 01733 574969, www.rosedalenewhomes.co.uk