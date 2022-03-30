News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Lifestyle >

Former church hall with permission to convert into a hotel could be yours for £300,000

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 1:57 PM March 30, 2022
Planning permission to convert Whittlesey's old church hall has been in place since 2019. 

Planning permission to convert the old church hall has been in place since 2019. - Credit: Rosedale Land and New Homes

Whittlesey's old church hall, which has permission to be turned into an 11-bed hotel, is on the market with a guide price of £300,000. 

The Station Road address, which was once used by St Mary's church, has been derelict for about two decades.

The site in central Whittlesey has been derelict for about 20 years. 

The overgrown site and poor condition of the building boosted the case for planning permission being granted. - Credit: Rosedale Land and New Homes

The planning permission includes new vehicular access from Scaldgate and the erection of a two-storey rear extension. The current single storey extension is set to be demolished.

The plans include access from Scaldgate, Whittlesey.

The plans include access from Scaldgate. - Credit: Rosedale Land and New Homes

Selling agent Rosedale Land and New Homes say the site, which is close to Whittlesey market place, is ideal for a hotel, Airbnb or serviced rooms.

Fenland District Council gave the thumbs up to the scheme in 2019 after several previous proposals were rejected, including the demolition of the hall and erection of houses on the site.

Planning permission is in place for 11 en suite bedrooms at the former church hall in Whittlesey. 

Planning permission is in place for 11 en suite bedrooms. - Credit: Rosedale Land and New Homes

PROPERTY FACTS

Station Road, Whittlesey

Guide price: £300,000

Most Read

  1. 1 Costa forced shut ‘due to problems with water in the store’ in March
  2. 2 Police dog sniffs out ‘drugs and cash’ during house raid in Chatteris
  3. 3 Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Cambridgeshire
  1. 4 Couple left 'horrified' after £700 insect sculpture theft
  2. 5 ‘Worst driving officers had ever seen’ witnessed by police in Wisbech
  3. 6 Driver rushed to hospital after smashing into house in Fordham
  4. 7 Slavery boss who exploited vulnerable teenage girls found dead in jail
  5. 8 Necklace worth £3k stolen from H. Samuel jewellers in Cambridge
  6. 9 Met Office predicts snow this week in Cambridgeshire
  7. 10 Memorial bench to be unveiled for 'very well-liked' villager

Rosedale Lane and New Homes, 01733 574969, www.rosedalenewhomes.co.uk

Hot Properties
Whittlesey News

Don't Miss

Historic fountain in March will be moved to allow for a major improvement project 

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson

Mountain of cash will move this fountain

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Artists impression of the proposed Aldi store for Eastrea Road, in Whittlesey.

Fenland District Council

Breakthrough as Aldi within a whisker of Whittlesey store

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The forensic tent on Gull Drove, Guyhirn

Cambs Live News

Driver, 31, arrested on suspicion of murder after man struck by van

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The Tesco superstore in March has reopened following technical difficulties. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Tesco superstore reopens after closure due to technical fault

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon