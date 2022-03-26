Gallery
First look: World's largest hyacinth collection in Waterbeach
- Credit: Terry Harris
Spring has sprung, which means only one thing in Waterbeach: the world's largest hyacinth collection has opened.
The one acre field is adorned with beautiful hyacinths in a rainbow of colours.
The fresh smells and spring sunshine are proving 'a delight' for visitors this Mother's Day weekend.
The collection is the world's largest and rivals European collections of the flower, with between 240-250 different sorts.
Renowned Hyacinthus Orientalis expert, Alan Shipp, 79, gave visitors a warm welcome to his pride and joys.
He said: "We anticipated quite a number of people, more than usual as there is a pent-up demand. We planned for good numbers as the weather forecast has been very good.
"Our national collection is the world's largest. One of the conditions of having a collection is that you open it to the public.
"We've got small perennials for sale, ample free parking. Visitors can come in, wander where you wish among the flowers."
The collection features unique hyacinths which are yet to be named and three types from the 1700s!
The event began on Saturday, March 26. Admission is £3. The postcode is CB25 9QQ.