Advanced search

Man in his kayak finds two cars - each worth at least £10,000 - abandoned on flooded bridge on Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

PUBLISHED: 17:32 22 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 22 December 2019

Photos of the cars were taken by Anthony Gleave who was enjoying – like others – a trip along the A1101 on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border in his kayak. Picture; ANTHONY GLEAVE

Photos of the cars were taken by Anthony Gleave who was enjoying - like others - a trip along the A1101 on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border in his kayak. Picture; ANTHONY GLEAVE

Archant

Two vehicles - thought to be a Mercedes C class coupe and a Nissan Qashqai - and each worth £10,000 have been spotted abandoned along the flooded Suspension Bridge at Welney.

Photos of the cars were taken by Anthony Gleave who was enjoying – like others – a trip along the A1101 on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border in his kayak. Picture; ANTHONY GLEAVEPhotos of the cars were taken by Anthony Gleave who was enjoying – like others – a trip along the A1101 on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border in his kayak. Picture; ANTHONY GLEAVE

Two vehicles - thought to be a Mercedes C class coupe and a Nissan Qashqai - and each worth £10,000 have been spotted abandoned along the flooded Suspension Bridge at Welney.

Photos of the cars were taken by Anthony Gleave who was enjoying - like others - a trip along the A1101 on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border in his kayak. "Just been for a little paddle in Welney Sea," he said. "I didn't see anyone trying to get through but two motorists have paid the consequences.

"No horses, emergency services or car crushers were seen on this visit."

Residents have been warned not to expect the flooded and closed A1101 through the village not to re-open until well into the New Year.

Photos of the cars were taken by Anthony Gleave who was enjoying – like others – a trip along the A1101 on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border in his kayak. Picture; ANTHONY GLEAVE Photos of the cars were taken by Anthony Gleave who was enjoying – like others – a trip along the A1101 on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border in his kayak. Picture; ANTHONY GLEAVE

Water levels are rising and some residents fear the village could face a repeat of 2013 when the Welney Wash Bridge closed for 100 days.

Meanwhile residents and visitors are taking to rubber dinghies or canoes to get explore the flooded road.

Parish councillor Ken Goodger, flood liaison officer for the village, said he had spoken to the Environment Agency and the road through Earith was now closed.

"I expect the rainfall of the last two days will bring levels up even higher at Welney," he said.

Photos of the cars were taken by Anthony Gleave who was enjoying – like others – a trip along the A1101 on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border in his kayak. Picture; ANTHONY GLEAVE Photos of the cars were taken by Anthony Gleave who was enjoying – like others – a trip along the A1101 on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border in his kayak. Picture; ANTHONY GLEAVE

"My farming Weatherquest data points to continued wet weather going into the New Year. I hope it's not too late to put a kayak on my Christmas wish list."

Photos of the cars were taken by Anthony Gleave who was enjoying – like others – a trip along the A1101 on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border in his kayak. Picture; ANTHONY GLEAVE Photos of the cars were taken by Anthony Gleave who was enjoying – like others – a trip along the A1101 on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border in his kayak. Picture; ANTHONY GLEAVE

Fire fighters from Cambridgeshire called to rescue a stranded driver from Welney., Picture; CAMBS FIREFire fighters from Cambridgeshire called to rescue a stranded driver from Welney., Picture; CAMBS FIRE

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘I’m lovin’ it’ - McDonald’s plan 24/7 restaurant for March

The proposed McDonald�s restaurant on the junction at Hostmoor Avenue and Wisbech Road in March. Picture: Accord Architecture/PA Images/PA

Spectacular aerial shots show the extent of flooding on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border at Welney

A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Police and crime commissioner quit after allegedly sending explicit photo

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.

Lorry crashes into March petrol station – leaving large dent behind

A lorry crashed into the Gulf petrol station on Wimblington Road, March on Wednesday, December 18. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

Thieves caught on camera walking late at night with sacks of stolen presents

Thieves who casually walked the streets of Wimpole Street in Chatteris with sacks of stolen presents have been caught on camera amid a social media appeal to save one family's Christmas. Picture: FACEBOOK

Most Read

‘I’m lovin’ it’ - McDonald’s plan 24/7 restaurant for March

The proposed McDonald�s restaurant on the junction at Hostmoor Avenue and Wisbech Road in March. Picture: Accord Architecture/PA Images/PA

Spectacular aerial shots show the extent of flooding on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border at Welney

A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Police and crime commissioner quit after allegedly sending explicit photo

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.

Lorry crashes into March petrol station – leaving large dent behind

A lorry crashed into the Gulf petrol station on Wimblington Road, March on Wednesday, December 18. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

Thieves caught on camera walking late at night with sacks of stolen presents

Thieves who casually walked the streets of Wimpole Street in Chatteris with sacks of stolen presents have been caught on camera amid a social media appeal to save one family's Christmas. Picture: FACEBOOK

Latest from the Cambs Times

Man in his kayak finds two cars - each worth at least £10,000 - abandoned on flooded bridge on Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Photos of the cars were taken by Anthony Gleave who was enjoying – like others – a trip along the A1101 on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border in his kayak. Picture; ANTHONY GLEAVE

Gotcha! Police leave their Christmas meal to catch man wanted on prison recall

A man wanted on a recall was sent back to prison after he was spotted by officers on their Christmas party night out in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Pupils in March base their production on Christmas in the First World War

Pupils from a March primary school based their Christmas production on one of the most famous stories of the First World War. Pictures: Charlotte Harrison

Burglary arrest in Chatteris as patrols increased in the town

Burglary arrest in Chatteris as patrols increased in the town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘You will never be forgotten’ - Prince Harry sends heartfelt message to bereaved children from Scotty’s Little Soldiers

Prince Harry dresses as Santa for message to Scotty's Little Soldiers. Picture: SCOTTY'S LITTLE SOLDIERS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists