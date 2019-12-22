Man in his kayak finds two cars - each worth at least £10,000 - abandoned on flooded bridge on Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Photos of the cars were taken by Anthony Gleave who was enjoying - like others - a trip along the A1101 on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border in his kayak.

Two vehicles - thought to be a Mercedes C class coupe and a Nissan Qashqai - and each worth £10,000 have been spotted abandoned along the flooded Suspension Bridge at Welney.

Photos of the cars were taken by Anthony Gleave who was enjoying - like others - a trip along the A1101 on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border in his kayak. "Just been for a little paddle in Welney Sea," he said. "I didn't see anyone trying to get through but two motorists have paid the consequences.

"No horses, emergency services or car crushers were seen on this visit."

Residents have been warned not to expect the flooded and closed A1101 through the village not to re-open until well into the New Year.

Water levels are rising and some residents fear the village could face a repeat of 2013 when the Welney Wash Bridge closed for 100 days.

Meanwhile residents and visitors are taking to rubber dinghies or canoes to get explore the flooded road.

Parish councillor Ken Goodger, flood liaison officer for the village, said he had spoken to the Environment Agency and the road through Earith was now closed.

"I expect the rainfall of the last two days will bring levels up even higher at Welney," he said.

"My farming Weatherquest data points to continued wet weather going into the New Year. I hope it's not too late to put a kayak on my Christmas wish list."

Fire fighters from Cambridgeshire called to rescue a stranded driver from Welney., Picture; CAMBS FIRE Fire fighters from Cambridgeshire called to rescue a stranded driver from Welney., Picture; CAMBS FIRE

