Fare dodgers across Greater Anglia network ordered to pay nearly £400,000

Fare dodgers were ordered to pay almost £400,000 after Greater Anglia prosecuted people caught riding trains without tickets over a two-month period.

Magistrates imposed fines of over £150,000 and costs of more than £235,000 on people accused of fare evasion across the network, with cases heard across Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Suffolk, Essex and London.

More than 1,300 people were prosecuted between December 1, 2019 and January 31, 2020 after they were caught without tickets on Greater Anglia trains.

Kim Bucknell, Greater Anglia's head of customer service, said: "We will take action against people who travel without the correct ticket and will always prosecute people who have boarded our trains with no intention of paying for a ticket."

Around 500 to 700 people a month are taken to court if they board a train without buying a ticket, and a further 4,000 to 6,000 people end up with penalty fares for using the wrong ticket to travel.