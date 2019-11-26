Advanced search

Eight mile delays on A142 due to water leak

26 November, 2019 - 10:09
Eight mile delays from the A142 in Sutton to Chatteris have been caused by emergency works. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Eight mile delays from the A142 in Sutton to Chatteris have been caused by emergency works to repair a water leak.

Temporary traffic lights on Ely Road are in place by Anglian Water.

Cambs Travel News tweeted: "LONG DELAYS for eastbound traffic, with queues currently as far back as #Chatteris.

"Please expect delays."

Disgruntled motorists took to social media earlier this morning to express their anger.

One commented: "Let's wait until it floods at Welney so the A142 is already extra busy, and then dig it up.

"It might be emergency works driven by Anglia Water, but seriously? It just shows how paralysed the region is when the A142 is shut."

Another added: "Just been sat here for 15 minutes and no movement."

