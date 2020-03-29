Advanced search

Coronavirus Cambridgeshire: Coummunity transport group FACT could be asked to expand its service during the current emergency

PUBLISHED: 18:06 29 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:08 29 March 2020

FACT could play an increasing and vital role during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

FACT could play an increasing and vital role during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Community transport provider FACT may be asked to play a major part in helping vulnerable and elderly people access shopping and prescriptions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fenland Council leader Chris Boden, also a FACT board member, said tonight that talks would begin on Monday to see if its services could be expanded. He said he spoken with FACT chairman Gary Christy and other board members and he was “surprised just how much capacity we weren’t using”.

He had also spoken with Fenland Council hub leader Dan Horn to discuss ways in which the transport group could be used to a greater extent.

The community transport group has switched emphasis to provide home deliveries using volunteer support based at their March headquarters.

With 10 phone lines, the charity is using volunteers to sort orders and then arrange for delivery to many of Fenland’s most vulnerable residents.

On a typical day last week, said a FACT spokesman, they were handling 50 orders but by the end of the week this had begun to rise.

FACT is developing a simple formula by only using Tesco for shopping and only using the Tesco pharmacy. All shopping is in bulk once orders are put through to them and then groceries and essentials allocated to individual boxes for home delivery.

Once they receive their goods, the householder calls FACT and makes a card payment for the invoiced items.

“It is working well,” said the FACT spokesman. “We are ahead of many other community transport groups in what we are doing. We are being supported, too, by Age Concern, the Care Network, the county council support hub and by a housing association that has tenants in sheltered accommodation.”

Cllr Boden said: “What is being done with the relationship with Tesco and its manager at March is absolutely superb and way ahead of other community transport hubs; it’s just a matter of absolute good luck we are a stone’s throw from Tesco.”

Cllr Boden said talks would take place on Monday to ensure a “consistent message” was put out and he would be talking with council leaders in East Cambridgeshire and Huntingdonshire where FACT also operates.

“From my perspective it makes an enormous amount of sense to use the logistics side of FACT for shopping and first stage of distribution,” said Cllr Boden.

“I see FACT as being a massively plus point and that’s what we will be discussing tomorrow morning.”

Cllr Boden believes it will clear up any confusion; some of which may have been created earlier when a Wisbech councillor had told FACT they were not needed in the town during the coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor Steve Tierney, who is also Fenland Council’s lead member for emergency planning, said: “At the moment the instruction is that FACT is covering March (and some other areas) and we are covering Wisbech”.

He added: “If FACT is now handling Wisbech then all our local volunteers, who have done hundreds of calls over the last fortnight (and a dozen already today) can hand over to you and stay home.”

The extraordinary exchange – sent to us from comments posted on a Facebook forum – surprised FACT officials who have been working across Fenland helping people with home deliveries of essential supplies.

Cllr Tierney said that “loads of residents had letters last week asking them to ring their orders through to us”.

He said: “I think multiple contradictory and competing messages extremely unhelpful and have emailed officers with regards to it.”

Cllr Tierney said letters sent out “which I signed off on, advised residents to call the FDC helpline number, as did the 10,000 leaflets we have delivered”.

Wisbech town council leader Samantha Hoy confirmed the letters from Fenland Council were sent out and with a helpline number.

“When they call Fenland Council, they get different numbers depending on where in fenland they live. If they live in March, they are given FACT’s number.”

The FACT spokesman said they were seeking talks with Cllr Tierney. They felt the public would welcome support from wherever it comes “simply to ensure fewer people are out there shopping”. On social media Cllr Tierney said he had managed to secure a quantity of face masks.

“I stress that face masks don’t go a whole lot to stop the virus, but they do have a minor effect in reducing risk and particularly in stopping you spreading it if you happen to be infected and don’t know.

“They also make people a little less scared which I think has some value.”

He offered to drop them off to any householder who contacts him.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

People shop as normal and ignore two-metre social distancing rule amid coronavirus outbreak

Photographs have emerged of people going about their day on Lincoln Road, Peterborough ignoring the two-meter social distancing rule. Picture: Terry Harris

Coronavirus: Four deaths confirmed - three at Peterborough City Hospital and a fourth at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon

Peterborough City Hospital where three deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed, Aerial / Drone, Bretton, Peterborough Tuesday 03 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Security guards turn people away from March Tesco

Security guards were reportedly turning people away from Tesco in March this morning because the supermarket had reached full capacity. This was the queue of shoppers at the Hostmoor Avenue store at around 9am. Picture: CANDICE SCHUSTER

Police find two people meeting at 3am to ‘fit car stereo’ despite UK lockdown announcement

Two drivers met in Chatteris to fit a car stereo at around 3am, despite Boris Johnson�s announcement of a UK lockdown. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

Most Read

People shop as normal and ignore two-metre social distancing rule amid coronavirus outbreak

Photographs have emerged of people going about their day on Lincoln Road, Peterborough ignoring the two-meter social distancing rule. Picture: Terry Harris

Coronavirus: Four deaths confirmed - three at Peterborough City Hospital and a fourth at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon

Peterborough City Hospital where three deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed, Aerial / Drone, Bretton, Peterborough Tuesday 03 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Security guards turn people away from March Tesco

Security guards were reportedly turning people away from Tesco in March this morning because the supermarket had reached full capacity. This was the queue of shoppers at the Hostmoor Avenue store at around 9am. Picture: CANDICE SCHUSTER

Police find two people meeting at 3am to ‘fit car stereo’ despite UK lockdown announcement

Two drivers met in Chatteris to fit a car stereo at around 3am, despite Boris Johnson�s announcement of a UK lockdown. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

Latest from the Cambs Times

Coronavirus Cambridgeshire: Coummunity transport group FACT could be asked to expand its service during the current emergency

FACT could play an increasing and vital role during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Coronoavirus: ‘Why this small but kind gesture makes me proud’ -Editor

Why a small but kind gesture has made me proud,. Picture: Archant/Archive

All households to receive a letter from the Prime Minister with coronavirus guidance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Cambridgeshire coronavirus: Confused about whether markets can still operate? Councils are too which is why some have closed, some remain open

Cambridge market - OPEN

Good Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice
Drive 24