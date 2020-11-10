Huge progress on Fenland railway stations upgrades

Enormous progress has been made over the past few months upgrading and improving a number of Fenland railway stations.

Members of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CaPCA) Transport and Infrastructure Committee were told at their online meeting last week the progress is well ahead of schedule.

Mehmet Ahmet, transport manager of CaPCA, said: “All of the schemes in the project are running concurrently, and the feasibility design and associated technical work for the larger elements of improvements has in part been completed for most items or is well underway.

“The upgrades that are included in the Fenland Stations Regeneration project are:

• improved footpath and lighting at Whittlesey station

• additional bicycle parking facilities at Manea, March and Whittlesey station • a second ticket machine at Whittlesey station

• redesign of platform one buildings at March station

• additional car parking facilities at March station

• car parking facilities at Manea Station – phase one: new waiting shelters for Manea and Whittlesey stations, and platform lengthening at Manea and Whittlesey; phase two: car parking facilities at Whittlesey station and tation including a footbridge – Phase 2.

“The Fenland Stations Regeneration Project was first approved for inclusion in the transport programme at the March 2018 Combined Authority Board meeting and is one of the twelve key projects in the Combined Authority Business Plan.

“In April 2012, Fenland District Council gave a commitment to deliver railway station improvements in phases up until 2031.

“The timescales were associated with the developing proposals for each station and securing funding for scheme delivery.”

Metro Mayor, James Palmer, was delighted with the progress so far, and added: “The outline business case for March and Manea Station will be submitted to the November 2020 Combined Authority Board for approval of funding for the construction phase.

“The business case including budget estimates are currently undergoing an independent review, as required by the Combined Authority assurance processes, which will be received prior to the Combined Authority Board.

“The business case for Whittlesey station will be submitted to the Combined Authority Board in January 2021 for approval of funding for construction of Phase 1.”

The Combined Authority Business Board meets on November 10.