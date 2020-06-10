Fen road flooded due to burst water main remains closed

The section of Twenty Foot Road between the A141 and Elm Road at March remains closed due to a suspected burst water main.

A Fenland road that was flooded due to a burst water main remains shut.

The Twenty Foot Road between the A141 and Elm Road at March was closed yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

Motorists are being advised to use alternative routes.

Writing on their Facebook page, Policing Fenland said: “Twenty Foot Road, March, closed between A141 and Elm Road due to a suspected burst water main. Please use alternative routes.”

Cants Drove in Murrow and Gull Drove in Guyhirn will be closed between June 11-12, with a section of the B1101 in Friday Bridge to be shut on June 13, both closures due to roadworks by Anglian Water.

