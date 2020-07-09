Passengers at Manea and Whittlesey face disruption until at least September as part of coronavirus plans

Passengers at two of Fenland’s railway stations are facing disruption until at least September as part of one train provider’s plans to continue running through the coronavirus pandemic.

CrossCountry Trains will temporarily remove stops along its routes, including at Manea and Whittlesea, as it operates on a revised timetable to keep services running.

A spokesperson for CrossCountry Trains said: “Until at least Friday, September 4, we are running a special timetable to keep services running throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“CrossCountry are operating many longer trains to provide up to twice the normal capacity and as the numbers travelling increases more time needs to be allowed at stations for people to board and alight.”

The company says that trains will not run as often throughout the day and urge passengers to only travel by train if necessary.

The spokesperson added: “To achieve this while also maintaining the national railway timetable, a small number of stations have seen their CrossCountry services reduced or withdrawn to allow additional time at the more heavily used stations.”