Fenland council to debate new maximum taxi fares

Fenland Council are considering a rise in taxi fares. Archant

Taxi fares in Fenland could be on the rise if councillors agree to two proposed changes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fenland District Council are to review fares for the first time in seven years following a request from the hackney trade to increase prices.

Two changes to existing taxi tariffs will be considered by FDC's cabinet on Thursday, June 27.

The first is to increase the amount for each person carried in excess of four passengers from 20p to 30p, while the second is to enable the same enhanced bank holiday rate to be charged on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

You may also want to watch:

If agreed, the fares set would be the maximum permitted fee allowed. Drivers would not be allowed to charge any more, but could choose to charge less if they wish.

Cllr Sam Clark, the council's portfolio holder responsible for licensing, said: "The hackney carriage trade has requested a review of taxi tariffs to help meet the costs of fuel and running costs, which have escalated since our last fares increase in 2012.

"The council has a responsibility to regulate the fares which are passed to customers by our licensed taxi drivers and it is important that we strike a balance between the trade's right to make a reasonable living and the needs of the travelling public.

"If the amendments go ahead the new tariffs would be the maximum any hackney carriage driver could charge, but individual drivers are at liberty to charge less than the approved tariff if they choose to do so."

The tariffs would not apply to private hire drivers who set their own fares without council involvement.