Forty Foot closed to recover lorry

The Forty Foot Bank has been closed after a collision involving a lorry on Tuesday (December 8). Pictures: Policing Fenland. Archant

Police have closed the Forty Foot Bank after a lorry ended up in a ditch earlier today (Tuesday).

Drivers are being warned they will not be able to pass through the area while the vehicle is being recovered.

A social media post on the Policing Fenland Facebook page said the ambulance service was called to the scene, but there were no serious injuries.

It said: “Due to a Road Traffic Collision involving a lorry leaving the road, we are having to temporarily close the forty foot to enable safe recovery.

“Ambulance did attend but no major injuries have been reported.”