Advanced search

Forty Foot closed to recover lorry

PUBLISHED: 11:47 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 08 December 2020

The Forty Foot Bank has been closed after a collision involving a lorry on Tuesday (December 8). Pictures: Policing Fenland.

The Forty Foot Bank has been closed after a collision involving a lorry on Tuesday (December 8). Pictures: Policing Fenland.

Archant

Police have closed the Forty Foot Bank after a lorry ended up in a ditch earlier today (Tuesday).

Drivers are being warned they will not be able to pass through the area while the vehicle is being recovered.

A social media post on the Policing Fenland Facebook page said the ambulance service was called to the scene, but there were no serious injuries.

It said: “Due to a Road Traffic Collision involving a lorry leaving the road, we are having to temporarily close the forty foot to enable safe recovery.

“Ambulance did attend but no major injuries have been reported.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Forty Foot closed to recover lorry

The Forty Foot Bank has been closed after a collision involving a lorry on Tuesday (December 8). Pictures: Policing Fenland.

£100,000 home buyers unlikely to move in by Christmas

Delays to the £100k affordable houses in Fordham means buyers will not be in their homes by Christmas as anticipated. Pictures: Supplied by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority / Archant

Tube driver turned poet publishes first book to support Alzheimer’s research

Adam Waugh has published his first poetry book, �Faceless�, in a bid to raise money for Alzheimer�s Research UK. Picture: ADAM WAUGH

Captain explains toughness of adapting to a whole new ball game

Whittlesey Athletic captain Harry Jenkins (right) believes not all of his side's results this season have been down to adapting to Covid-19 measures, but they have certainly not been easy. Picture: DANIEL MASON

Watch as Tesco employees record Band Aid ‘Do They Know Its Christmas’ cover

Staff at Tesco Extra in Newmarket recorded a Band Aid Do They Know Its Christmas cover to promote their foodbank collection. Picture: Jamie Ellam Visuals