Forty Foot closed to recover lorry
PUBLISHED: 11:47 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 08 December 2020
Archant
Police have closed the Forty Foot Bank after a lorry ended up in a ditch earlier today (Tuesday).
Drivers are being warned they will not be able to pass through the area while the vehicle is being recovered.
A social media post on the Policing Fenland Facebook page said the ambulance service was called to the scene, but there were no serious injuries.
It said: “Due to a Road Traffic Collision involving a lorry leaving the road, we are having to temporarily close the forty foot to enable safe recovery.
“Ambulance did attend but no major injuries have been reported.”
