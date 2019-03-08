Greater Anglia advise "not to travel unless absolutely necessary" amid extreme heatwave

Greater Anglia is due to run a heavily-reduced service, with temperatures forecast to hit a high of 38 degrees in some parts, in order to prevent tracks from being damaged. Picture: NETWORK RAIL Archant

Greater Anglia is advising customers "not to travel unless absolutely necessary" today as record-breaking conditions are predicted across the region.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The train operator is due to run a heavily-reduced service, with temperatures forecast to hit a high of 38 degrees in some parts, in order to prevent tracks from being damaged.

Less than 50 per cent of services are planned to go ahead and those running will experience significantly longer journey times.

Commuters who are unable to make alternative arrangements are recommended to check before they travel on the Greater Anglia website or app, allow longer journey times and keep hydrated.

Martin Moran, commercial and customer service director at Greater Anglia, said: "It's impossible to run our usual services if trains have to go at such a reduced speed, so we are asking people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

"Reducing the service for one day is preferable to disruption that a buckled rail could cause which would be longer, unplanned and even more inconvenient for customers."

"We're very sorry for the inconvenience caused to customers by this reduced service."

The call comes after Network Rail warned that track temperatures could reach an unprecedented 54 to 55 degrees, subsequently asking passenger train companies across the Anglia rail network to reduce maximum train speeds to 60mph.

You may also want to watch: