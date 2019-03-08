Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Greater Anglia advise "not to travel unless absolutely necessary" amid extreme heatwave

PUBLISHED: 10:53 25 July 2019

Greater Anglia is due to run a heavily-reduced service, with temperatures forecast to hit a high of 38 degrees in some parts, in order to prevent tracks from being damaged. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Greater Anglia is due to run a heavily-reduced service, with temperatures forecast to hit a high of 38 degrees in some parts, in order to prevent tracks from being damaged. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Archant

Greater Anglia is advising customers "not to travel unless absolutely necessary" today as record-breaking conditions are predicted across the region.

The train operator is due to run a heavily-reduced service, with temperatures forecast to hit a high of 38 degrees in some parts, in order to prevent tracks from being damaged.

Less than 50 per cent of services are planned to go ahead and those running will experience significantly longer journey times.

Commuters who are unable to make alternative arrangements are recommended to check before they travel on the Greater Anglia website or app, allow longer journey times and keep hydrated.

Martin Moran, commercial and customer service director at Greater Anglia, said: "It's impossible to run our usual services if trains have to go at such a reduced speed, so we are asking people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

"Reducing the service for one day is preferable to disruption that a buckled rail could cause which would be longer, unplanned and even more inconvenient for customers."

"We're very sorry for the inconvenience caused to customers by this reduced service."

The call comes after Network Rail warned that track temperatures could reach an unprecedented 54 to 55 degrees, subsequently asking passenger train companies across the Anglia rail network to reduce maximum train speeds to 60mph.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Silver Mercedes-Benz car wrapped in cling film by pranksters after owner ‘parked in disabled bay’ at Jacks supermarket in Chatteris

The silver Mercedes-Benz C-Class car wrapped in cling film outside Jacks supermarket in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook / Robb Grim

8,500 residents of Fenland town given two numbers to call if they spot this woman on their streets for the next two years

The helpful map provided by Cambridgeshire Police showing the exclusion area in Ramsey from which Marissa Maine has been excluded, The injunction was issued on the ground of anti social behaviour. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Young boy, aged 16, caught driving his mum’s ‘full car’ through Cambridgeshire city AGAIN and is sent to youth court immediately

A 16-year-old was caught driving his mother’s ‘full car’ in Peterborough – not for the first time. Picture: BCH Road Policing / Twitter

Driver, aged 21, with ‘no licence and insurance’ slams Renault family car into Cambridgeshire home during high-speed police pursuit

The end result of a police pursuit in Cambridge after a 21-year-old driver failed to stop for officers. Picture: Cambridge Cops / Twitter

Did Cambs County Council mislead members over report by non executive councillor director of property offshoot who is yet to join the board?

Cllr Roger Hickford (left) with Chris Malyon. Cllr Hickford is the deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council and appointed as non executive director of This Land Ltd. He is yet to take up the appointment. Mr Malyon is deputy chief executive of the county council. And has taken up the role of non executive director. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

Silver Mercedes-Benz car wrapped in cling film by pranksters after owner ‘parked in disabled bay’ at Jacks supermarket in Chatteris

The silver Mercedes-Benz C-Class car wrapped in cling film outside Jacks supermarket in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook / Robb Grim

8,500 residents of Fenland town given two numbers to call if they spot this woman on their streets for the next two years

The helpful map provided by Cambridgeshire Police showing the exclusion area in Ramsey from which Marissa Maine has been excluded, The injunction was issued on the ground of anti social behaviour. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Young boy, aged 16, caught driving his mum’s ‘full car’ through Cambridgeshire city AGAIN and is sent to youth court immediately

A 16-year-old was caught driving his mother’s ‘full car’ in Peterborough – not for the first time. Picture: BCH Road Policing / Twitter

Driver, aged 21, with ‘no licence and insurance’ slams Renault family car into Cambridgeshire home during high-speed police pursuit

The end result of a police pursuit in Cambridge after a 21-year-old driver failed to stop for officers. Picture: Cambridge Cops / Twitter

Did Cambs County Council mislead members over report by non executive councillor director of property offshoot who is yet to join the board?

Cllr Roger Hickford (left) with Chris Malyon. Cllr Hickford is the deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council and appointed as non executive director of This Land Ltd. He is yet to take up the appointment. Mr Malyon is deputy chief executive of the county council. And has taken up the role of non executive director. Picture; ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

Greater Anglia advise “not to travel unless absolutely necessary” amid extreme heatwave

Greater Anglia is due to run a heavily-reduced service, with temperatures forecast to hit a high of 38 degrees in some parts, in order to prevent tracks from being damaged. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

14-year-old Anastasia adds her own imprint to help support breast cancer cause

Anastasia (right) recently dyed her hair pink to help fundraise for 'Breast Cancer Now'. Picture: JUST GIVING/STAZIE LYNCH

8,500 residents of Fenland town given two numbers to call if they spot this woman on their streets for the next two years

The helpful map provided by Cambridgeshire Police showing the exclusion area in Ramsey from which Marissa Maine has been excluded, The injunction was issued on the ground of anti social behaviour. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Construction students from College of West Anglia Wisbch campus team up with Queen Mary Centre to help ‘develop their skills’

Construction students from the College of West Anglia’s Wisbech campus have teamed up with the Queen Mary Centre to ‘develop their skills’. Picture: Supplied

Holiday Egyptian fun at Wisbech and Fenland Museum

Holiday Egyptian fun at Wisbech and Fenland Museum. One of the souvenirs brought back from Victorian travels in Egypt that features in the exhibition – a photograph of the Sphinx at Giza. Picture: MUSEUM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists