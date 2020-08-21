Truckfest may be later than usual this year but it’s back - and in Peterborough for the August Bank Holiday weekend
PUBLISHED: 12:30 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 21 August 2020
Truckfest rolls back into the East of England showground in Peterborough on August 30 and 31.
This year’s event (usually held in the East of England showground in Peterborough over May Bank Holiday) was unfortunately delayed.
But with health and safety guidelines and Covid-19 precautions in place, it is back for August Bank Holiday weekend.
From classics of yesteryear to giant American Super trucks expect to see the best there is!
The main arena will be host monster truck and motorcycle action, plus road rescue demonstrations. A street food market will have a wide variety of delicious hot food available and shopping amongst the trader’s market and family funfair rides will also be part of Truckfest.
Event director Bob Limming said: “Our team have worked tirelessly to make sure we bring you the event you have grown to love over the past 30 years or more.”
He added: “After months of lock down it’s a fantastic opportunity to enjoy a day out with the kids prior to them returning to school with the reassurance that all safety measures have been put into place at each Truckfest event.”
To pre-book your tickets click onto https://www.truckfest.co.uk/truckfest-peterborough/day-tickets/
