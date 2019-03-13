Lorry stopped on March bypass expected to cause major delays after ‘smoke pours from back of HGV trailer’

Expect delays on the March bypass near Wisbech Road this afternoon due to a broken down HGV. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Delays are to be expected on the March bypass this afternoon after traffic was bought to a standstill following an unexpected fault with a HGV travelling out of the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Reports suggest that a Turners-branded lorry was leaving the roundabout at Wisbech Road before smoke started coming from one of the back wheels.

An eye witness told this newspaper that they could “smell burning rubber” before the driver attempted to pull over at the side of the main stretch of road at around 2.40pm.

The witness said: “It was just driving and then white smoke started pouring from one of the back left wheels – the driver just stopped in the middle of the road.”

Traffic queues are to be expected for drivers leaving March via the bypass heading towards Wimblington and Doddington this afternoon (March 13).