Motorists could face week-long disruption as A605 near Whittlesey is closed

Emergency repair work is being carried out along the A605 near Whittlesey due to a burst water main.

Motorists could be facing up to a week of disruption while emergency repair work is carried out along one of Fenland’s roads.



A burst water main on the A605 between Whittlesey and Stanground has led to damage to both sides of the carriageway, meaning the entire road will need to be dug up.

Writing on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Policing Fenland said: “It is looking like the A605 may be closed for up to a week as the whole carriageway has been compromised and the whole road will need to be dug up.

“All water should be back on to local properties.”

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue attended the scene to prevent flooding to any properties, but were not required.



Anglian Water will lead the repair work, and have ensured customers will still receive their usual water supply during the repairs.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are currently working to repair a burst water main on the A605 near Whittlesey.

“A road closure is currently in place for the safety of our staff and local road users due to consequential damage to the road surface. Our teams are working as quickly as possible to return things back to normal.”

The spokesperson added: “We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, and thank local road users for their patience while we complete these vital repairs.”

