Emergency services at river in March after man jumps off town bridge into the water - he is thought to be safe

A man has reportedly jumped into the river in March. Emergency services - including paramedics, firefighters and police - are on the scene. Picture: CLARE BUTLER. Archant

Emergency services are at the town bridge in March after a man was seen to jump into the river.

Police and ambulance services are at the scene and officers are seen to be trying to coax the man to come out of the water.

The man appears not to be in distress - one witness said he was "swimming about putting his thumb up to bystanders".

Our reporter at the scene said the man had appeared to move away from the bridge and further down the river but emergency service officers are thought to be close by.

