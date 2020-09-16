Advanced search

Councillors approve Manea rail station car park - once confusion over conflicts was resolved

PUBLISHED: 16:38 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:38 16 September 2020

Councillors have approved 112 space car park for Manea railway station. Picture: ARCHANT

Planning committee councillors approved a car park for Manea rail station - after their meeting was suspended to resolve confusion that emerged over conflicts of interest.

Fenland District Council's planning committee has granted permission for a 112 space car park at Manea railway station. Pictures: FDC planning committee presentationFenland District Council's planning committee has granted permission for a 112 space car park at Manea railway station. Pictures: FDC planning committee presentation

Proposals for the 112-space parking facility on land north of the station with access from Fodder Road went before Fenland District Council’s planning committee today.

As Cllr Charlie Marks is a member of the Manea rail board and Cllr Kay Mayor had been involved in previous decisions surrounding the proposals both councillors stepped away from the agenda item.

But as Fenland District Council were said to be the applicant, it was suggested cabinet members should also consider not taking part in the decision.

David Rowen, the council’s development manager, understood the matter had been discussed by the cabinet but it later emerged that was not actually the case.

Fenland District Council's planning committee has granted permission for a 112 space car park at Manea railway station. Pictures: FDC planning committee presentationFenland District Council's planning committee has granted permission for a 112 space car park at Manea railway station. Pictures: FDC planning committee presentation

Cllr Jan French said: “No, I can correct you in all this.

She added: “This is not a cabinet decision, this is a rail project which has been set up through the combined authority.

“And this is the combined authority’s money so I’m not sure why you would think cabinet members step back?”

Before the meeting was suspended for 15 minutes while a solicitor analysed the situation, Cllr Ian Benny decided to step back from the agenda item and Cllr Peter Murphy considered joining him.

Fenland District Council's planning committee has granted permission for a 112 space car park at Manea railway station. Pictures: FDC planning committee presentationFenland District Council's planning committee has granted permission for a 112 space car park at Manea railway station. Pictures: FDC planning committee presentation

When the meeting resumed, Cllr Murphy said: “I don’t recall any [cabinet] meeting about this.

“You know how cynical I can be so I am going to leave. This has already been going on so long that I bet someone causing trouble is already delving into the archives...”

During the application’s discussions, Cllr Mike Cornwell, said: “I understand there has been a recent decision in the number of trains stopping in Manea and I just want to make sure 112 spaces is enough for the station’s future.”

To that, Cllr French explained James Palmer, Mayor of the Cambridge and Peterborough Combined Authority, is speaking with the Minister of Transport to resolve issues along the line.

“This car park will certainly help the people of Manea use public transport rather than drive,” she added.

All eight councillors that remained unanimously approved the application.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

