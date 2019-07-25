Emergency services respond to fainting passengers at Huntingdon rail station tonight as hot weather takes its toll on normal services

Uncertainty over train times, delays and passengers taken ill because of the hot weather formed part of the evening rush hour at Huntingdon Station tonight. Our reporter was at the station hoping to catch a train to London. So far he's been unlucky. Picture; HARRY RUTTER Archant

Hundreds of people have been left stranded at Huntingdon Station after the train they were travelling in was forced to make an emergency stop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Uncertainty over train times, delays and passengers taken ill because of the hot weather formed part of the evening rush hour at Huntingdon Station tonight. Our reporter was at the station hoping to catch a train to London. So far he's been unlucky. Picture; HARRY RUTTER Uncertainty over train times, delays and passengers taken ill because of the hot weather formed part of the evening rush hour at Huntingdon Station tonight. Our reporter was at the station hoping to catch a train to London. So far he's been unlucky. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

An LNER train that was, heading north from London raced back into Huntingdon backwards - apparently through a red signal - to release passengers from the "un-safe conditions".

I understand that two elderly women and a young boy were treated by medics at the station.

Two mobile hospital units were dispatched to the station this evening (July 25) after passengers were fainting and falling ill inside the carriages.

The unexpected stop sparked mass panic on the Cambridgeshire platform as the train pulled in unannounced where a Thameslink service train to London was set to arrive. Station staff were unable to assist all LNER passengers as they were given no information about the stop but- they were able to hand out complimentary bottles of water.

Uncertainty over train times, delays and passengers taken ill because of the hot weather formed part of the evening rush hour at Huntingdon Station tonight. Our reporter was at the station hoping to catch a train to London. So far he's been unlucky. Picture; HARRY RUTTER Uncertainty over train times, delays and passengers taken ill because of the hot weather formed part of the evening rush hour at Huntingdon Station tonight. Our reporter was at the station hoping to catch a train to London. So far he's been unlucky. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

You may also want to watch:

The LNER train remains on platform 2 of Huntingdon Station and staff say it won't be moving anywhere any time soon.

Train travel across the county has been affected by today's hot weather and some operators, such as Greater Anglia, earlier tweeted to say all trains had stopped for the day.

At Huntingdon it is quite confusing with no trains apparently leaving for Peterborough due to issues with over head lines.

I witnessed some of the passengers wanting to get to Peterborough taking taxis with rail staff telling them they would be able to recoup their costs.

One station worker I spoke to told me, unofficially, there was an available train to take passengers to London but they were short of a driver. Ironically, I was told off the record, they had tried to send a taxi to collect him to bring him to the station but there were no available taxis.