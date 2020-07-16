Level crossing to be closed overnight as workers replace worn tarmac and renew paint
PUBLISHED: 16:47 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 16 July 2020
A Cambridgeshire level crossing will be forced shut overnight for workers to carry out improvement works on the tracks.
The crossing on Norwood Road in March will be closed on Saturday night (July 18) until Sunday – the exact times are not yet confirmed.
Network Rail will be carrying out the works – they will be replacing worn tarmac and renewing line paintings, covering both lines.
