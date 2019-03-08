Advanced search

North Bank Road in Whittlesey closes due to flooding

PUBLISHED: 10:15 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 15 November 2019

North Bank in Whittlesey has flooded this morning due to the River Nene being too high following rainfall last week. During periods of high tide the river will be unable to discharge into the sea, resulting in tide lock conditions. This is likely to lead to localised flooding at North Bank Road. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

North Bank Road alongside the River Nene is closed this morning due to flooding. River Nene

"Levels in the River Nene remain high following rainfall last week" according to a post on the website www.riverlevels.uk.

"During periods of high tide the river will be unable to discharge into the sea, resulting in tide lock conditions.

"This is likely to lead to localised flooding at North Bank Road. It is expected that this flood warning will remain in force for at least the next 48 hours and this message will be updated later.

"Whilst the flood warning is in force, the local authority will close North Bank Road.

"Diversionary routes will be put in place and further updates will be available through local media."

