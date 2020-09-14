Advanced search

Morning trains cancelled due to ‘emergency services dealing with an incident’

PUBLISHED: 10:01 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:01 14 September 2020

Some commuter trains have been cancelled in the Fens due to an emergency incident between March and Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps

Some commuter trains have been cancelled in the Fens due to an emergency incident between March and Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Train services across the region will be affected until at least midday following an emergency incident on the lines between March and Whittlesey.

Trains between Ely and Peterborough will be cancelled and revised and buses will operate between March, Ely and Peterborough this morning.

Greater Anglia tweeted: “Due to emergency services dealing with an incident between March and Whittlesea, all lines are blocked.

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 10:00.”

Although in an update from National Rail, they predict disruption will continue until at least 12pm this afternoon following the incident.

A spokesperson said: “All lines are currently blocked between March and Whittlesea whilst emergency services deal with an incident.

“Trains between Ely and Peterborough will be cancelled and revised, CrossCountry and East Midlands Railway services will not run between Ely and Peterborough.

“Greater Anglia services will not run between March and Peterborough and we anticipate disruption will continue until 12:00.

“Buses have been requested to operate between Ely, March and Peterborough. These are expected to be made available from 09:00.”

East Midlands Railway customers may use the following services:

• Greater Anglia services between Norwich and Ely to help with journeys

• Greater Anglia between Norwich and London Liverpool Street, and then between London St Pancras and Nottingham.

• Great Northern between Ely and Hitchin / Stevenage, and then to and from Peterborough.

For more information, visit: www.nationalrail.co.uk/service_disruptions/255888.aspx

