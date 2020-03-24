Advanced search

Hospitals at Hinchingbrooke and Peterborough scrap car parks until July - and that includes ALL staff

PUBLISHED: 16:30 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 24 March 2020

Car parking charges suspended at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon and Peterborough City Hospital until at least July. And that includes for staff too.

Car parking charges at Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke hospitals have been suspended.

The move applies to trust staff, as well as patients and any visitors, and will be in place until July when the facility will be reviewed.

Caroline Walker, Chief Executive of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke Hospitals, said: “Given the unprecedented circumstances our staff are currently working in, we felt it was only right to waiver the car parking charges for all staff as well as our patients and visitors.

“This is part of a range of measures we have been putting in place for our staff to support them while we are managing the rapidly-developing Covid-19 pandemic locally. This has included free refreshments, health and wellbeing resources and signposting to some great offers of help to NHS staff from local businesses.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our staff for their fantastic response. They have been working hard in incredibly challenging conditions and I am hugely proud of the professionalism and dedication they have shown in their care for patients and each other.”

