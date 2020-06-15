The law now says you must wear a face mask on public transport - bus passengers look like they will take time to get the message

Queensgate Bus Station, Peterborough, Monday June 15, From today it is illegal to travel on pubic transport without a face covering. It may take some adjustment for bus users in Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANT © Terry Harris

The Department of Transport has sent out a reminder that from today (Monday June 15) everyone must wear a face covering when travelling by public transport in England

Under the new rules, operators will be able to prevent passengers who refuse to follow the rules from travelling and police will be able to issue fines of £100.

Stagecoach East has insisted that “face coverings are compulsory when using public transport in England”.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the advice is clear that people should continue to avoid taking public transport where possible.

However by mandating the use of face coverings, he said the Government is asking passengers to play their part in helping to protect each other as the numbers of people travelling gradually start to rise across the country, following the careful easing of restrictions when it’s safe to do so.

Under the changes, operators will be able to stop passengers who refuse to follow the rules from travelling and direct them to leave services.

Mr Shapps said: “We’ve seen how the COVID-19 pandemic has unlocked a community spirit right across our nation, and we now need to extend this to our transport network so we can help keep one another safe.

“If you do need to travel, in the same way that you would pick up your phone, wallet or keys when you leave the house, please remember to bring a face covering.

“Our fantastic transport staff will be on hand to provide help and advice, and free coverings will be given out at key train stations to help kick-start this initiative. This is another small, sensible step we can all take to help us defeat this virus.”

The Regulations, which will be made under the Public Health Act 1984 and came into force today, makes face coverings mandatory on buses, coaches, trams, ferries, aircraft and trains.

