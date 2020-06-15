Advanced search

The law now says you must wear a face mask on public transport - bus passengers look like they will take time to get the message

PUBLISHED: 16:37 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 15 June 2020

Queensgate Bus Station, Peterborough, Monday June 15, From today it is illegal to travel on pubic transport without a face covering. It may take some adjustment for bus users in Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANT

Queensgate Bus Station, Peterborough, Monday June 15, From today it is illegal to travel on pubic transport without a face covering. It may take some adjustment for bus users in Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANT

© Terry Harris

The Department of Transport has sent out a reminder that from today (Monday June 15) everyone must wear a face covering when travelling by public transport in England

Queensgate Bus Station, Peterborough, Monday June 15, From today it is illegal to travel on pubic transport without a face covering. It may take some adjustment for bus users in Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANTQueensgate Bus Station, Peterborough, Monday June 15, From today it is illegal to travel on pubic transport without a face covering. It may take some adjustment for bus users in Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANT

Under the new rules, operators will be able to prevent passengers who refuse to follow the rules from travelling and police will be able to issue fines of £100.

Stagecoach East has insisted that “face coverings are compulsory when using public transport in England”.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the advice is clear that people should continue to avoid taking public transport where possible.

However by mandating the use of face coverings, he said the Government is asking passengers to play their part in helping to protect each other as the numbers of people travelling gradually start to rise across the country, following the careful easing of restrictions when it’s safe to do so.

Queensgate Bus Station, Peterborough, Monday June 15, From today it is illegal to travel on pubic transport without a face covering. It may take some adjustment for bus users in Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANTQueensgate Bus Station, Peterborough, Monday June 15, From today it is illegal to travel on pubic transport without a face covering. It may take some adjustment for bus users in Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANT

Under the changes, operators will be able to stop passengers who refuse to follow the rules from travelling and direct them to leave services.

Mr Shapps said: “We’ve seen how the COVID-19 pandemic has unlocked a community spirit right across our nation, and we now need to extend this to our transport network so we can help keep one another safe.

“If you do need to travel, in the same way that you would pick up your phone, wallet or keys when you leave the house, please remember to bring a face covering.

“Our fantastic transport staff will be on hand to provide help and advice, and free coverings will be given out at key train stations to help kick-start this initiative. This is another small, sensible step we can all take to help us defeat this virus.”

Queensgate Bus Station, Peterborough, Monday June 15, From today it is illegal to travel on pubic transport without a face covering. It may take some adjustment for bus users in Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANTQueensgate Bus Station, Peterborough, Monday June 15, From today it is illegal to travel on pubic transport without a face covering. It may take some adjustment for bus users in Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANT

The Regulations, which will be made under the Public Health Act 1984 and came into force today, makes face coverings mandatory on buses, coaches, trams, ferries, aircraft and trains.

Queensgate Bus Station, Peterborough, Monday June 15, From today it is illegal to travel on pubic transport without a face covering. It may take some adjustment for bus users in Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANTQueensgate Bus Station, Peterborough, Monday June 15, From today it is illegal to travel on pubic transport without a face covering. It may take some adjustment for bus users in Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANT

Queensgate Bus Station, Peterborough, Monday June 15, From today it is illegal to travel on pubic transport without a face covering. It may take some adjustment for bus users in Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANTQueensgate Bus Station, Peterborough, Monday June 15, From today it is illegal to travel on pubic transport without a face covering. It may take some adjustment for bus users in Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANT

Queensgate Bus Station, Peterborough, Monday June 15, From today it is illegal to travel on pubic transport without a face covering. It may take some adjustment for bus users in Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANTQueensgate Bus Station, Peterborough, Monday June 15, From today it is illegal to travel on pubic transport without a face covering. It may take some adjustment for bus users in Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANT

Queensgate Bus Station, Peterborough, Monday June 15, From today it is illegal to travel on pubic transport without a face covering. It may take some adjustment for bus users in Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANTQueensgate Bus Station, Peterborough, Monday June 15, From today it is illegal to travel on pubic transport without a face covering. It may take some adjustment for bus users in Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANT

Queensgate Bus Station, Peterborough, Monday June 15, From today it is illegal to travel on pubic transport without a face covering. It may take some adjustment for bus users in Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANTQueensgate Bus Station, Peterborough, Monday June 15, From today it is illegal to travel on pubic transport without a face covering. It may take some adjustment for bus users in Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANT

Queensgate Bus Station, Peterborough, Monday June 15, From today it is illegal to travel on pubic transport without a face covering. It may take some adjustment for bus users in Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANTQueensgate Bus Station, Peterborough, Monday June 15, From today it is illegal to travel on pubic transport without a face covering. It may take some adjustment for bus users in Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Group of men in car stopped by armed police response team in town centre

Two police vans and two cars � one being the armed response team � stopped a car with three men inside in March town centre. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Man arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to ‘group causing disorder at caravan site’

Whittlesey man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to reports of a group causing disorder at a caravan site in Fenland Way, Chatteris on Sunday June 14. Picture: VALENTINE BOOTH

Nearly £20,000 raised to support family of ‘strong, funny and motivating’ man: youth, 19, charged with his murder

Police have named the man killed in Peterborough as Dainius Kasiliauskis. A youth has been charged with his murder. Picture: SUBMITTED

Woman arrested for being more than five times legal limit after crash

A woman was arrested for being more than five times the legal limit after a crash in Burn Street, March. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police reveal what happened in March as armed response swoop on car in high street

Armed police swoop on a white car in Broad Street in March on Monday, June 15. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Most Read

Group of men in car stopped by armed police response team in town centre

Two police vans and two cars � one being the armed response team � stopped a car with three men inside in March town centre. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Man arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to ‘group causing disorder at caravan site’

Whittlesey man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to reports of a group causing disorder at a caravan site in Fenland Way, Chatteris on Sunday June 14. Picture: VALENTINE BOOTH

Nearly £20,000 raised to support family of ‘strong, funny and motivating’ man: youth, 19, charged with his murder

Police have named the man killed in Peterborough as Dainius Kasiliauskis. A youth has been charged with his murder. Picture: SUBMITTED

Woman arrested for being more than five times legal limit after crash

A woman was arrested for being more than five times the legal limit after a crash in Burn Street, March. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police reveal what happened in March as armed response swoop on car in high street

Armed police swoop on a white car in Broad Street in March on Monday, June 15. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Latest from the Cambs Times

The law now says you must wear a face mask on public transport - bus passengers look like they will take time to get the message

Queensgate Bus Station, Peterborough, Monday June 15, From today it is illegal to travel on pubic transport without a face covering. It may take some adjustment for bus users in Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANT

Wing commander hopeful pilot will be ‘located and recovered’ after F15C Eagle from RAF Lakenheath crashes into the North Sea

Col. Will Marshall says RAF Lakenheath are hopeful that the pilot will be recovered. Picture: RAF Lakenheath/PA Wire

Nearly £20,000 raised to support family of ‘strong, funny and motivating’ man: youth, 19, charged with his murder

Police have named the man killed in Peterborough as Dainius Kasiliauskis. A youth has been charged with his murder. Picture: SUBMITTED

Students to return to Neale Wade and Cromwell College - some of them at least, for some of the time with teaching ‘bubbles’ part of the Covid routine

'Y10 in full flow - I am impressed with their focus and determination' photograph posted to Twitter today of Neale Wade Academy, March, re-opening. The photo and comment was tweeted by executive principal Jason Wing

Police reveal what happened in March as armed response swoop on car in high street

Armed police swoop on a white car in Broad Street in March on Monday, June 15. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge
Drive 24