Advanced search

Latest The New European

As many Cambridgeshire potholes are being repaired as they are reported

PUBLISHED: 10:33 24 October 2019

As many potholes are being repaired as are reported in Cambridgeshire, according to the chair of the county council’s highways committee. Cambridgeshire County Council spent more than £7.5million repairing potholes across the county last year. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL.

As many potholes are being repaired as are reported in Cambridgeshire, according to the chair of the county council's highways committee. Cambridgeshire County Council spent more than £7.5million repairing potholes across the county last year. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL.

Archant

As many potholes are being repaired as are reported in Cambridgeshire, according to the chair of the county council's highways committee.

Cllr Mathew Shuter told Cambridgeshire County Council's general purposes committee on Tuesday (October 22) that the pothole repair figures are "now in balance, which is a situation that we have never really seen before".

He was responding to a question posed by Liberal Democrat councillor Nichola Harrison, who said the place and economy budget is used every year to make savings for the rest of the council's services.

She said: "it gives me no joy to note that as usual it is place and economy, that is to say amongst other things, the mending of potholes, the resurfacing of roads, subsidising of bus services and so on, which again and as always is funding the rest of the council.

"It's gone on every year that I know about, it will never stop perhaps, it's something the council needs to do probably".

She said budgets for things such as pothole repair are set at the beginning of the year and then used for other services.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm not unsympathetic for the reasons why this happens," she said, "but I do think for the sake of transparency that it is important that the public realises that this is the nature of what happens in budgeting".

The point was contested by both the chair of the highways and infrastructure committee, Conservative Cllr Shuter, and the leader of the council Steve Count.

A council officer said "there has not be a reduction in highway maintenance or bus subsidy" and added savings from that budget were "largely contractual savings".

Cllr Count said money allocated for potholes in the budget "stays there".

Addressing the issue of moving money out of the budget, Cllr Shuter said: "I don't recognise that whatsoever. The filling of potholes is largely in balance and is now much more efficient than it was two years ago."

He added: "There has been absolutely no reduction whatsoever, and in fact the increased performance throughout the highways service is commendable.

"I see the pothole figures every single week and they are now in balance, which is a situation that we have never really seen before.

"We have the same number roughly reported as we have filled every week."

Most Read

Rail bridge in the Fens hit again - engineers called to assess damage at Stonea after brick work dislodged

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine � believed to be a carrot topper � struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Inflata Nation! Huge 14,000 square foot inflatable theme park moving to Cambridgeshire retail park

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: Supplied/InflateNation

Former landlord Chris Kirby couldn’t bear to see his old pub going to ‘rack and ruin’ so he’s taken it back on and opens tonight

New owners Chris Kirby and Darren Mundy hope to transform The Cock Inn into a �proper entertainment venue� with live bands and DJs. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Woman airlifted to hospital by Magpas in ‘serious condition’ after suffering cardiac arrest in March

The scene at Robingoodfellows Lane, March on Tuesday, October 22 after a woman suffered a cardiac arrest. Firefighters were seen packing down a green tent used to hide the casualty. Picture: Archant

Lucky escape for three Fenland refuse workers after lorry catches fire in March

Three Fenland workers had a lucky escape on Wednesday October 23 after their refuse lorry caught fire in March. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK.

Most Read

Rail bridge in the Fens hit again - engineers called to assess damage at Stonea after brick work dislodged

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine � believed to be a carrot topper � struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Inflata Nation! Huge 14,000 square foot inflatable theme park moving to Cambridgeshire retail park

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: Supplied/InflateNation

Former landlord Chris Kirby couldn’t bear to see his old pub going to ‘rack and ruin’ so he’s taken it back on and opens tonight

New owners Chris Kirby and Darren Mundy hope to transform The Cock Inn into a �proper entertainment venue� with live bands and DJs. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Woman airlifted to hospital by Magpas in ‘serious condition’ after suffering cardiac arrest in March

The scene at Robingoodfellows Lane, March on Tuesday, October 22 after a woman suffered a cardiac arrest. Firefighters were seen packing down a green tent used to hide the casualty. Picture: Archant

Lucky escape for three Fenland refuse workers after lorry catches fire in March

Three Fenland workers had a lucky escape on Wednesday October 23 after their refuse lorry caught fire in March. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Vets urge dog owners to pick up poo in Fenland

Campaign to pick up pet poo launched by vets in Fenland. Picture: ARCHANT

Family find out about their celebrity sculptor ancestor at Wisbech Museum

Graham and Margaret Blankley at Wisbech Museum with two plaster heads sculpted by his ancestor Pellegrino Mazzotti. Picture: JULIE WILLIAMS

As many Cambridgeshire potholes are being repaired as they are reported

As many potholes are being repaired as are reported in Cambridgeshire, according to the chair of the county council’s highways committee. Cambridgeshire County Council spent more than £7.5million repairing potholes across the county last year. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL.

Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder in Peterborough released on bail

Four teenagers were arrested following a stabbing in Peterborough on Tuesday, October 22. Picture: Google Maps

Caught on camera! High-value fishing equipment worth around £4,500 stolen from home in March

Two men were caught on camera taking fishing equipment worth over �4,000 from a home in March. Picture: Supplied/Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists