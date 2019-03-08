Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rail passengers in Cambridgeshire face "significant disruption" due to major Bank Holiday works

PUBLISHED: 10:47 22 July 2019

Works will be taking place along the East Coast main line next month. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Works will be taking place along the East Coast main line next month. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Archant

Rail passengers in Cambridgeshire will face significant disruption to services next month as part of a major £1.2bn upgrade.

Upgrades will be taking place along the East Coast route, including at London King's Cross. Picture: NETWORK RAILUpgrades will be taking place along the East Coast route, including at London King's Cross. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Work will be carried out along the southern end of the East Coast Main Line and will close the line between Peterborough and Cambridge into London King's Cross and London St Pancras International during the August Bank Holiday.

Passengers are being advised not to travel on services which start or terminate in the capital on August 24 or 25 and are told to travel on either August 23 or 27, although there will also be a heavily reduced service on Monday, August 26.

The work expects to bring significant benefits for all users of the route, including quicker journeys and an increased number of services in what is the first planned closure of the East Coast Main Line in 20 years.

Upgrades are scheduled to take place at stops including London King's Cross, Stevenage and Newark, such as improvements to signals, an additional platform and a new level crossing.

The bank holiday works have been carefully planned to limit disruption to passengers and to help minimise any future closures.

You may also want to watch:

Ed Akers, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail, said: "Major work to upgrade the East Coast Main Line will mean significant changes to services this August Bank Holiday weekend.

"We are urging passengers not to travel on 24 or 25 August as there will be significant disruption.

"We appreciate that this will impact on people, however this work is absolutely to vital to make sure we continue to provide a railway which is fit for purpose and this upgrade will bring significant benefits to passengers once completed."

A spokesperson on behalf of train operators along the route said: "The work means no train services are able to run between Peterborough and London King's Cross, Cambridge and London St Pancras International and between Stevenage and Moorgate via Hertford North, so passengers are urged not to travel if possible.

"Other routes into London will operate but will be extremely busy.

"Once completed, the project will enable quicker and more reliable journeys, more frequent services and additional seats."

Most Read

Driver’s lucky escape - but taken to hospital and now facing police prosecution after single vehicle collision on outskirts of March

Single vehicle collision in March. The driver may have escaped serious injury (but he still needed hospital treatment).. Police say he has been reported for offences. Picture; POLICING PETERBOROUGH

Out of hours medical care facing cuts in Doddington and Ely

Out of hours medical care at Minor Injury Units in Ely and Doddington could be cut during the week with staff facing job losses. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Fire breaks out at former horticultural site at Wisbech - no one injured but cause of blaze not yet known

Fire crews tackled a blaze at the olld Delamore site in Sutton Road, Wisbech, last night.. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

LOCAL FOOTBALL: Chatteris Town claim impressive non-league scalp in first pre-season victory

Recent Lilies signing, Alex Knowles, in action versus Histon. Picture: ADRIAN MORTON

Kier dropped from King’s Dyke, Whittlesey, crossing project and it’s back to the drawing board for county council to find someone willing to build it

Kings Dyke: The route bypasses the existing road and is reached through roundabouts at both ends of the road. At the highest point the bridge would be 9.2m above the ground (the height of the traffic would be up to an additional 2.5 metres above bridge railings. Now it is subject to more delays. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Driver’s lucky escape - but taken to hospital and now facing police prosecution after single vehicle collision on outskirts of March

Single vehicle collision in March. The driver may have escaped serious injury (but he still needed hospital treatment).. Police say he has been reported for offences. Picture; POLICING PETERBOROUGH

Out of hours medical care facing cuts in Doddington and Ely

Out of hours medical care at Minor Injury Units in Ely and Doddington could be cut during the week with staff facing job losses. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Fire breaks out at former horticultural site at Wisbech - no one injured but cause of blaze not yet known

Fire crews tackled a blaze at the olld Delamore site in Sutton Road, Wisbech, last night.. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

LOCAL FOOTBALL: Chatteris Town claim impressive non-league scalp in first pre-season victory

Recent Lilies signing, Alex Knowles, in action versus Histon. Picture: ADRIAN MORTON

Kier dropped from King’s Dyke, Whittlesey, crossing project and it’s back to the drawing board for county council to find someone willing to build it

Kings Dyke: The route bypasses the existing road and is reached through roundabouts at both ends of the road. At the highest point the bridge would be 9.2m above the ground (the height of the traffic would be up to an additional 2.5 metres above bridge railings. Now it is subject to more delays. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

Progress update on the new RAF memorial crowd-funded for Chatteris: Project is ‘well underway’ as boulder is bought in Wales

The rock purchased from Wales which will be used for the new RAF memorial after it was crowd-funded for Chatteris. Picture: British Legion / TINA PRIOR

Backlog means accounts for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority cannot be signed off - an ‘awkward situation’ says audit chairman

Mayor James Palmer heads the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority that has been unable to publish its final statement of accounts for 2018/19, embarrassed members have heard. Picture: ARCHANT.

Rail passengers in Cambridgeshire face “significant disruption” due to major Bank Holiday works

Works will be taking place along the East Coast main line next month. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Driver’s lucky escape - but taken to hospital and now facing police prosecution after single vehicle collision on outskirts of March

Single vehicle collision in March. The driver may have escaped serious injury (but he still needed hospital treatment).. Police say he has been reported for offences. Picture; POLICING PETERBOROUGH

Fenland Council leader apologises after scrutiny committee abandoned after ‘miscommunication’: opposition councillors ‘shocked’

Cllr Michelle Tanfield (left) the independent group spokesperson at Fenland Counc,il criticised council leader Chris Boden for not turning up at a scrutiny committee. The meeting was abandoned. He apologised and blamed a 'miscommunicaiton.' Picture: ARCHANT,
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists