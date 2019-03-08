Here's why police are targeting speeding motorists as they reveal there was one fatality ever fortnight on Cambridgeshire roads last year

Rural roads being targeted by police in bid to reduce casualities- speeding is blamed for many collisions. Picture' CAMBS POLICE Archant

One fatality every fortnight on Cambridgeshire roads last year has prompted a new safety campaign by police.

And they will be targeting rural roads which accounted for four out of five deaths in the four years to 2017.

"I would urge motorists to slow down, drive to the condition of the roads and remember that the limit is not a target," said PC Jon Morris, casualty reduction officer.

Police have also found that twice the number of men were caught speeding compared to women.

And drivers aged between 25 and 55 were most likely to be found driving in excess of the limit.

In 2018 2,503 people were slightly or seriously injured on Cambridgeshire roads last year and those aged 16 to 25 were the most likely age group to be involved in a collision.

Throughout a week of action, police will focus on educating young people on the consequences of speeding and targeting drivers travelling over the limit on rural roads.

And speed watch teams will be stepped up and there will be visits to sixth forms and colleges around the county.