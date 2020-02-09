Storm Ciara: Police close two roads near to Duxford war museum as fears grow wind could cause roof to come off hangar

Two major roads in Cambridgeshire have been closed due to risk of debris caused by Storm Ciara.

https://twitter.com/IWMDuxford/status/1226529874959126529

Part of the M11 and the A505 have been closed close to Duxford Imperial War Museum this afternoon (February 9) following high winds.

A section of roof on one of the aircraft hangars at the museum has been deemed unsafe and there is a possibility it could be blown off by Storm Ciara.

As a result, police have closed the M11 between J9 and J11 northbound and J11 and J9 southbound. The A505 is also closed from the Whittlesford and Fowlmere approached to the M11.

Diversions are in place via the A11 and A14 northbound and the A505 and A1301 southbound.

Residents in the local vicinity are being urged to stay indoors for risk of fallen debris and people are urged to stay away from the area unless absolutely necessary to visit.

Road closures are expected to remain in place for some time until the roof can be properly assessed by a structural engineer and declared safe.

Further updates will be provided on @CambsCops Twitter and @CambsCops Facebook.