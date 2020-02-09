Advanced search

Storm Ciara: Police close roads near to Duxford war museum as fears grow wind could cause roof to come off hangar

PUBLISHED: 16:36 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 09 February 2020

Part of a hangar roof at Duxford war museum that has broken away during Storm Ciara. Picture; Myles Cooper-Bradley

Part of a hangar roof at Duxford war museum that has broken away during Storm Ciara. Picture; Myles Cooper-Bradley

Archant

Two major roads in Cambridgeshire have been closed due to risk of debris caused by Storm Ciara.

https://twitter.com/IWMDuxford/status/1226529874959126529

Part of the M11 and the A505 have been closed close to Duxford Imperial War Museum this afternoon (February 9) following high winds.

A section of roof on one of the aircraft hangars at the museum has been deemed unsafe and there is a possibility it could be blown off by Storm Ciara.

As a result, police have closed the M11 between J9 and J11 northbound and J11 and J9 southbound. The A505 is also closed from the Whittlesford and Fowlmere approached to the M11.

Diversions are in place via the A11 and A14 northbound and the A505 and A1301 southbound.

Part of a hangar roof at Duxford war museum that has broken away during Storm Ciara. Picture; Myles Cooper-Bradley Part of a hangar roof at Duxford war museum that has broken away during Storm Ciara. Picture; Myles Cooper-Bradley

Residents in the local vicinity are being urged to stay indoors for risk of fallen debris and people are urged to stay away from the area unless absolutely necessary to visit.

Road closures are expected to remain in place for some time until the roof can be properly assessed by a structural engineer and declared safe.

Further updates will be provided on @CambsCops Twitter and @CambsCops Facebook.

Part of a hangar roof at Duxford war museum that has broken away during Storm Ciara. Picture; Myles Cooper-Bradley Part of a hangar roof at Duxford war museum that has broken away during Storm Ciara. Picture; Myles Cooper-Bradley

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

March man awarded £1.8 million after losing leg in horror crash is frustrated at trustees over buying specialist bed

March man Michael Bagridge awarded £1.8 million after losing his leg in horror crash is in need of a specialist bed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Fenland businessman to appeal after losing £7m ‘David v Goliath’ High Court hearing in battle with Sainsbury’s over out of town store at Whittlesey

Businessman Bruce Smiths Fenland based company took on Sainsburys in a High Court battle in the wake of what was known locally as supermarket-gate. Picture: Archant/PA/PA Images

And then there were two......the number of stall holders turning up at the mid week market in March

Two stalls at March marketplace on Wednesday, February 5. Picture: Archant

March woman aims to help provide opportunities for Fen residents with new salon

Gemma Walker (third from right), with husband Daniel (second from right), mayor of March Cllr Rob Skoulding, family and friends at the salon's launch. Picture: IAN CARTER

Crash victim named as Chatteris man Clifford Dragon whose car left road and careered into water filled ditch

Clifford Dragon, 69, of The Shrubbery, Chatteris, who died in a collision on Friday.

Most Read

March man awarded £1.8 million after losing leg in horror crash is frustrated at trustees over buying specialist bed

March man Michael Bagridge awarded £1.8 million after losing his leg in horror crash is in need of a specialist bed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Fenland businessman to appeal after losing £7m ‘David v Goliath’ High Court hearing in battle with Sainsbury’s over out of town store at Whittlesey

Businessman Bruce Smiths Fenland based company took on Sainsburys in a High Court battle in the wake of what was known locally as supermarket-gate. Picture: Archant/PA/PA Images

And then there were two......the number of stall holders turning up at the mid week market in March

Two stalls at March marketplace on Wednesday, February 5. Picture: Archant

March woman aims to help provide opportunities for Fen residents with new salon

Gemma Walker (third from right), with husband Daniel (second from right), mayor of March Cllr Rob Skoulding, family and friends at the salon's launch. Picture: IAN CARTER

Crash victim named as Chatteris man Clifford Dragon whose car left road and careered into water filled ditch

Clifford Dragon, 69, of The Shrubbery, Chatteris, who died in a collision on Friday.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Storm Ciara: Football club stand hit, trees blocking roads and hare coursers’ find its not a good day to go out

Storm Ciara: Damage to the stand at Wisbech Town FC. Picture; WISBECH TOWN FC

New competitor’s “aggressive marketing” blamed by Cambridgeshire County Council for shortfall in income from £38m student housing block

Cambridgeshire County Council has bought the 251 bed Brunswick House on Newmarket Road, Cambridge, for £38 million. The complex comprises luxurious student accommodation and the council says it will make a good return on its investment.

Storm Ciara: Police close roads near to Duxford war museum as fears grow wind could cause roof to come off hangar

Part of a hangar roof at Duxford war museum that has broken away during Storm Ciara. Picture; Myles Cooper-Bradley

Crash victim named as Chatteris man Clifford Dragon whose car left road and careered into water filled ditch

Clifford Dragon, 69, of The Shrubbery, Chatteris, who died in a collision on Friday.

Pedestrian seriously injured after being forced off footpath by speeding motorcyclist

Emergency services responding to seriously injured pedestrian in Wisbech last night. The pedestrian was forced off a footpath by a speeding motorcylist and fell in front of an oncoming vehicle. Picture; FENLAND POLICE
Drive 24