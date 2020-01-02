Advanced search

Rail services across Cambridgeshire still cancelled going into New Year due to train upgrades and signalling problems

PUBLISHED: 10:08 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:08 02 January 2020

Rail services across Cambridgeshire and the Fens are still cancelled into the New Year due to "signalling problems" and train upgrades.

Greater Anglia trains operating across March, Manea, Whittlesey and Ely are amongst those cancelled as the company makes changes to its fleet.

An army of replacement bus services have been brought in to assist with passengers travelling between Ipswich and Peterborough, via Ely.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "Passengers are advised to check our website before they travel and allow extra time for their journey.

"We are very sorry for the continued service disruption, which is a knock-on effect of signalling problems on our regional routes earlier this month.

"We are currently in the process of replacing every train in our fleet with brand new trains.

"As part of this process, we need to test new trains and train all of our drivers to be able to drive them.

"This programme was set back due to recent signalling problems on our regional routes.

"We have now resumed our driver training and new train testing programme and we aim to reinstate the full service as quickly as possible."

To check if your route is affected, visit: www.greateranglia.co.uk

