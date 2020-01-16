Advanced search

Travel chaos as trains from Cambridgeshire to London King's Cross 'reduced significantly' this weekend

PUBLISHED: 13:09 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 16 January 2020

Thameslink and Great Northern train services from Cambridgeshire to London will be affected at the weekend (January 18 and 19). Picture: Archant/FILE

Thameslink and Great Northern train services from Cambridgeshire to London will be affected at the weekend (January 18 and 19). Picture: Archant/FILE

Train services from Cambridgeshire to London King's Cross have been cancelled this weekend, Govia Thameslink Railway has warned.

Those travelling on Thameslink and Great Northern trains from Peterborough and Cambridge will have to use replacement bus services due to "major railway improvement work".

Works are taking place between Peterborough and London, as well as tunnel maintenance on lines in and out of Moorgate on January 18 and 19.

A spokesman for Govia Thameslink Railway said: "Passengers planning to travel into or out of King's Cross station this weekend should check their route and times in advance as train services will be reduced significantly.

"Passengers affected will include Arsenal fans travelling to the Emirates Stadium for Saturday's home fixture against Sheffield United.

"The main changes to services are buses replacing trains between Peterborough and Hitchin as track renewals are carried out.

"Reduced timetable between Hitchin and King's Cross, with five platforms closed at King's Cross as part of Network Rail's ongoing track improvement project.

"No trains between Finsbury Park and Moorgate while maintenance work continues in the tunnels and no northbound services calling at Hornsey or Harringay.

"Thameslink services will continue to run to and through St Pancras station."

Keith Jipps, Govia Thameslink Railway's infrastructure director said: "We thank passengers for their patience while Network Rail carry out these essential improvements.

"Great Northern and Thameslink customers intending to travel in or out of King's Cross or Moorgate should check journey planners in advance to plan their route."

"Passengers are also being reminded that over the following weekend, all lines between Peterborough and London will be closed while Network Rail's track improvements continue.

"On January 25 and 26 there will be no Thameslink services between Peterborough or Cambridge and London, and no Great Northern services between Hitchin and London."

