Advanced search

Charity HGV convoy heads from Chatteris to Peterborough to support our NHS heroes - and they’ve already raised £14,000

PUBLISHED: 18:24 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:24 21 May 2020

Chatteris to Peterborough HGV convoy is under way. All in aid of NHS charities. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Chatteris to Peterborough HGV convoy is under way. All in aid of NHS charities. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Archant

Over £14,000 has already been raised for NHS charities even before tonight’s convoy of lorries heads from Chatteris to Peterborough.

Chatteris to Peterborough HGV convoy is under way. All in aid of NHS charities. Picture; HARRY RUTTERChatteris to Peterborough HGV convoy is under way. All in aid of NHS charities. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Organiser Danny Whitmore has promises from at least 70 HGVs to join him as they set out towards the city; they will congregate for the NHS clap by 8pm.

He said: “We aim to support the work of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust to ensure we are providing outstanding care to our local population.

“Providing the ‘added extras’, including facilities and equipment, to enhance the patient experience, support research programmes and the development of services.”

Danny said: “I am wanting to raise as much money as possible to give to the NHS at Peterborough district hospital to show our appreciation for all the hard work they have done and continue to do through such difficult times.”

Chatteris to Peterborough HGV convoy is under way. All in aid of NHS charities. Picture; HARRY RUTTERChatteris to Peterborough HGV convoy is under way. All in aid of NHS charities. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

The convoy will pass through villages en route to Peterborough and all drivers have contributed a minimum of £10 to take part. Other donations though are flooding in,

We will be understanding of the restrictions and the health and safety guidelines by staying in our vehicles and keeping to the 2m safety distance if needed to leave the vehicles,” said Danny.

“We will do a drive by on the hospital grounds so not to cause any obstruction, we will keep things moving. All I would like is a good show of vehicles and to raise as much money as we can for our fellow key workers”.

HGVs and van prepare for the NHS charity convoy from Chatteris to Peterborough. Picture; MARTYN JOLLEY HGVs and van prepare for the NHS charity convoy from Chatteris to Peterborough. Picture; MARTYN JOLLEY

HGVs and van prepare for the NHS charity convoy from Chatteris to Peterborough. Picture; MARTYN JOLLEYHGVs and van prepare for the NHS charity convoy from Chatteris to Peterborough. Picture; MARTYN JOLLEY

HGVs and van prepare for the NHS charity convoy from Chatteris to Peterborough. Picture; MARTYN JOLLEY HGVs and van prepare for the NHS charity convoy from Chatteris to Peterborough. Picture; MARTYN JOLLEY

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Street remains closed after sink hole appears in middle of road overnight

Orchard Street in Whittlesey is closed after a sink hole developed overnight. Picture: Eamonn Dorling

March care home rated ‘inadequate’ by inspectors who also found ‘a lack of management oversight’

Clovelly House, March, run by Malcolm George (right) has been criticised in a Care Quality Commission report. Picture; ARCHANT

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium ceases trading after 75 years due to the coronavirus outbreak

End of an era as Peterborough greyhound stadium reveals it will cease trading. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Evidence of a ‘town centre struggling’ used by Fenland Council in £11m bid to transform historic March

Illustrations of March, now and how it might look, form part of the bid by Fenland Council to the Government for a £11.3m grant to transform the town centre and riverside. Many of the photos are for illustrative purposes only but they do provide a glimpse of what could be achieved. Picture; FDC

Increase in number of care home coronavirus deaths

The number of deaths in Cambridgeshire care homes involving a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 has risen to 95.

Most Read

Street remains closed after sink hole appears in middle of road overnight

Orchard Street in Whittlesey is closed after a sink hole developed overnight. Picture: Eamonn Dorling

March care home rated ‘inadequate’ by inspectors who also found ‘a lack of management oversight’

Clovelly House, March, run by Malcolm George (right) has been criticised in a Care Quality Commission report. Picture; ARCHANT

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium ceases trading after 75 years due to the coronavirus outbreak

End of an era as Peterborough greyhound stadium reveals it will cease trading. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Evidence of a ‘town centre struggling’ used by Fenland Council in £11m bid to transform historic March

Illustrations of March, now and how it might look, form part of the bid by Fenland Council to the Government for a £11.3m grant to transform the town centre and riverside. Many of the photos are for illustrative purposes only but they do provide a glimpse of what could be achieved. Picture; FDC

Increase in number of care home coronavirus deaths

The number of deaths in Cambridgeshire care homes involving a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 has risen to 95.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Charity HGV convoy heads from Chatteris to Peterborough to support our NHS heroes - and they’ve already raised £14,000

Chatteris to Peterborough HGV convoy is under way. All in aid of NHS charities. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

March care home rated ‘inadequate’ by inspectors who also found ‘a lack of management oversight’

Clovelly House, March, run by Malcolm George (right) has been criticised in a Care Quality Commission report. Picture; ARCHANT

Oh happy happy days as McDonald’s re-open all six of their Peterborough drive thru stores

McDonalds Opens 6 restaurants in Peterborough, City, Peterborough Wednesday 20 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Trust says five Cambridgeshire primary schools - including two in Ely - will only reopen when they feel it’s safe to do so

Mark Woods, CEO of CMAT, said:

Estover gets £35,000 and Tower Hall receives £36,000 as part of county council’s £5m communities scheme boost

Estover Park in March (left) and the Tower Hall in Friday Bridge received funding to help improve facilities thanks to Cambridgeshire County Council's Communities Capital Fund. Pictures: HARRY RUTTER/GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24