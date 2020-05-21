Video

Charity HGV convoy heads from Chatteris to Peterborough to support our NHS heroes - and they’ve already raised £14,000

Peterborough City hospital a roads surrounded by a convoy of 80 plus trucks fr 8pm clap, City, Peterborough Thursday 21 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. © Terry Harris

Over £14,000 has already been raised for NHS charities even before tonight’s convoy of lorries heads from Chatteris to Peterborough.

Chatteris to Peterborough HGV convoy is under way. All in aid of NHS charities. Picture; HARRY RUTTER Chatteris to Peterborough HGV convoy is under way. All in aid of NHS charities. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Organiser Danny Whitmore has promises from at least 70 HGVs to join him as they set out towards the city; they will congregate for the NHS clap by 8pm.

He said: “We aim to support the work of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust to ensure we are providing outstanding care to our local population.

“Providing the ‘added extras’, including facilities and equipment, to enhance the patient experience, support research programmes and the development of services.”

Danny said: “I am wanting to raise as much money as possible to give to the NHS at Peterborough district hospital to show our appreciation for all the hard work they have done and continue to do through such difficult times.”

The convoy will pass through villages en route to Peterborough and all drivers have contributed a minimum of £10 to take part. Other donations though are flooding in,

We will be understanding of the restrictions and the health and safety guidelines by staying in our vehicles and keeping to the 2m safety distance if needed to leave the vehicles,” said Danny.

“We will do a drive by on the hospital grounds so not to cause any obstruction, we will keep things moving. All I would like is a good show of vehicles and to raise as much money as we can for our fellow key workers”.

