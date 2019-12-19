Video

Police and fire chiefs hit out at the drivers ignoring flooded Welney Wash and having to be rescued once they get stranded

We get residents' reactions after Welney Wash floods AGAIN. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Police and fire service chiefs pleaded with drivers not to cross flooded Welney Wash after a number of calls in recent days to rescue stranded motorists.

Water rescue! Police and firefighters worked to save drivers who hedged their bets going through Welney Wash. Picture: Twitter/@CambsFRS Water rescue! Police and firefighters worked to save drivers who hedged their bets going through Welney Wash. Picture: Twitter/@CambsFRS

The bridge that borders Cambridgeshire and Norfolk has been closed for a week but many drivers have ignored warning signs, some getting stuck midway through their journey.

Both Norfolk and Cambridgeshire police were called out twice - on Tuesday to a van and on Wednesday to a car that didn't quite make the crossing.

King's Lynn Police tweeted a plea to "please obey the signs and water level warnings".

One driver has been reported for becoming stuck

Fire service watch commander Glen Gates of Outwell said the water was in excess of 50cm at its deepest.

He said: "Motorists go through one part thinking they are ok but then their cars get overwhelmed when they hit deeper water.

"One Astra floated off the road and partially sunk. Please think before you sink."

The Lamb & Flag public house say trade has again been hit but they had at least one piece of good fortune.

"Many thanks to Manchetts vehicle recovery -while rescuing someone from the Wash, they met our egg man the other side and kindly stepped in as delivery driver," the pub posted on their Facebook page.

However some villagers are unhappy with being stranded, one saying she normally had to travel 12 miles for a pint of milk but is now having to go even further.

"We are finding it a nightmare," she said.

Marlen Moss-Eccardt, who lives next to the Wash road, said: "When you compare with people in South Yorkshire and Derbyshire who were flooded, we are very fortunate.

"The sign is not always accurate, but there is much better signage now.

"I do not think the local authorities can do anymore."

Catherine Walker, owner of Craft House believes the village can attract natural benefits from the flooding.

"The flooding is not that often. In fact, when it is flooded, I quite like it," she said.

"I think it is part of Welney charm. I think people should embrace the fact that it is flooded and it is not often."

Parish councillor Ken Goodger said warning signs failed to light up and barriers were not erected in time at the weekend. He has complained to MP Liz Truss.

One villager said they went for a walk on Sunday and saw a lorry that had managed to get through but the driver reported there were no closed signs on the Littleport side.

We get residents’ reactions after Welney Wash floods AGAIN. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT We get residents’ reactions after Welney Wash floods AGAIN. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT