Flood barrier to be installed on Welney Wash Road in 2021 - but it will need to be closed for six to eight weeks

The Environment Agency wants to hear from members of the public as it makes preparations to install a new demountable flood barrier for the Welney Wash Road. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY Archant

A flood barrier will be installed on the Welney Wash Road in 2021 - but when it will be temporarily closed is up to you.

The barrier will be used to prevent any water spilling from the Ouse Washes Flood Storage Reservoir to the village of Welney.

The Environment Agency wants to hear local residents' opinions on timings of the road closure to help them decide the best time to do the work.

Construction is expected to take 14 weeks and the road will need to be closed for approximately six to eight weeks to install a concrete slab across it.

They say there are times of the year when construction cannot go ahead, due to birds overwintering and nesting on the Washes between November and July. Therefore the working window is from July to October each year.

Project lead Nicola Oldfield said: "Historically, when the Washes is flooded and the water level at Welney reaches a predetermined level, the Environment Agency created a temporary flood barrier across the road using large sand bags.

"Now a more robust barrier will be deployed on the Welney Wash Road where it intersects the Middle Level Barrier Bank.

"This is a really vital part of our long-term investment in refurbishing and maintaining the Ouse Washes Flood Storage Reservoir and protecting surrounding properties.

"To accommodate this barrier preparatory work needs to be carried out over a 14 week period in 2021 which will involve the temporary closure of Welney Wash Road.

"We appreciate that closing the Welney Wash Road will have considerable impact on the local community.

"We want to reduce that impact as much as possible by working with residents and businesses to identify the most appropriate time of year to close the road for the construction works."

An online survey will be available for comments on March 12: https://consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/++preview++/east-anglia-c-e/welney-wash-road-barrier-work-timings/

There will also be a public drop-in on March 18 from 3.30-7:30pm at the William Marshall Centre in Welney.

Noticeboards displaying project information and contact details are located on the bank near Earith Sluice, in the Anchor Inn car park at Sutton Gault, at Welches Dam on the RSPB Reserve and near the old parish hall at Welney.