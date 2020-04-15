Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Fenland response hub open six days a week - in two weeks it has handled 1,000 calls

Hundreds are being helped through Fenland Council’s COVID-19 response hub – with more than 1,000 calls being handled in just two weeks.

Council leader Chris Boden said: “Those who call the hub are able to find a reassuring voice at the end of the phone and find solutions to the issues they are facing.”

It can help with food shopping, collecting medicines or provide friendly phone calls for anyone feeling lonely, by providing details of local voluntary groups and services.

Cllr Boden said one caller from Kent messaged her thanks after support was provided to elderly grandparents living in the Fens.

“I have now been able to arrange for them to have some shopping delivered, so thank you again,” she told the council. The hub opens from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am to 12noon on Saturdays. Tel: 01354 654321 or via email at: covid19@fenland.gov.uk