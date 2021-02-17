Town’s first ever Italian restaurant looks back on 10 years in business
Owners of a Fenland town’s first ever Italian restaurant are looking back on a decade of serving residents after opening their doors 10 years ago today.
Fontanella’s opened in Whittlesey on Thursday, February 17 2011 and since then has gone from a small sandwich bar to a full-blown culinary operation.
The Market Street premises have been extended, the team have launched an outside catering element to the business and they even opened an online gift store.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you who has supported us over these last 10 years,” said owner Luca Fontanella.
“Our customers mean so much to us - we see you as family.
“This last year has been a very testing time for many businesses. It’s a shame we can’t celebrate as we hoped to, due to the pandemic.
“I would like to thank everyone who’s supported our takeaway/delivery service and purchased gift hampers from our website.
“Finally, I want to thank my business partner and my papa, Enzo, for his expertise at what he does best, and the rest of the family for being a great team.”