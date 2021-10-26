Lucky Cambridgeshire neighbours win People's Postcode Lottery
A subscription lottery service has released its daily prize postcode winners – and if you live in Whittlesey, you may have won £1,000!
People’s Postcode Lottery posted a photo of all winning postcodes online this morning.
The postcodes stretch all around the UK and £1,000 is won by every ticket in each postcode.
The post read: “It’s definitely a Top Tip Tuesday for today's £1,000 daily prize winners in these 20 lucky postcodes!
“Fingers crossed you will see your postcode on the list soon too.”
For just £10 a month, People’s Postcode Lottery players can win prizes every single day and there are thousands of lucky winners every week.
The postcode PE7 1LL links to Walnut Close in Whittlesey.
If you’re the winner, or know the winner, please get in touch via email katie.woodcock@archant.co.uk we’d love to hear from you.
