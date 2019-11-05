Advanced search

Armed cops and police helicopter joins high-speed 100mph chase in Cambridgeshire as two are arrested

05 November, 2019 - 12:37
Arrests have been made following a 100mph car chase in Peterborough earlier this morning (November 5). Picture: Archant/Casey Gutteridge/File

Arrests have been made following a 100mph car chase in Peterborough earlier this morning (November 5). Picture: Archant/Casey Gutteridge/File

Two people were arrested following a 100mph car chase in Cambridgeshire earlier today (November 5).

A police helicopter was called to assist the reported eight police cars - including an armed unit - as the chase began on the A605 at Oundle at around 9.45am.

The car, a Toyota Yaris, was identified by ANPR cameras before the high-speed chase and was recorded travelling at 100mph.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 9.45am today (November 5) with reports of a suspected stolen car on the A14 at Keyston.

"The car - a Toyota Yaris - was identified on ANPR heading on the A605 at Oundle and failed to stop for officers.

"A pursuit began, with the car travelling at speeds of 100mph, and the NPAS police helicopter also assisted together with armed officers.

"The vehicle was stopped in Yaxley after officers deployed a stinger. Two people have been arrested at the scene."

An eye witness said: "Massive police chase down Whittlesey Road, Car giving chase, heavily damaged at the rear, currently heading towards the parkway."

Another said: "Yes a massive police car chase, eight vehicles (four unmarked) with police helicopter following a vehicle that has had a massive impact with serious damage."

