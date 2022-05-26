100th birthday for Clovelly House resident
- Credit: Clovelly House
It’s a care home that prides itself on attention to detail and care for its residents.
And the staff at Clovelly House in Station Road, March, ensured loving detail went into celebrating the 100th birthday of one of their residents.
Brian Whitewick turned 100 today (May 26) and the celebrations began early with balloons and a stacked sideboard full of congratulatory cards.
And with the care home busy preparing for the Platinum Jubilee (they have stunning tributes to The Queen), it was a special card from Her Majesty that was to make the day even more memorable
“Brian has been celebrating today with a visit from his family this morning and has been busy opening his many cards and presents, including one from Her Majesty the Queen,” said a Clovelly spokesperson.
"Brian has lived and worked locally in March for many years and has three sons who visited him on his special day today.”
Clovelly says it's now Jubilee ready.
“Bunting and balloons are up, invitations have started to go out for the afternoon tea on the 5th of June and entertainment is booked,” says the spokesperson.
“We even have had a letter from Her Majesty. We are set for a fabulous celebration.”