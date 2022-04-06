Kath Rhodes celebrated her 101st birthday at the Gables, Chatteris.

She has been a resident since 2017; Kath said the most important thing was to have her family around her.

She was joined by her daughter Linda and grandson Martin but the biggest surprise was seeing her son Tony.

Kath Rhodes celebrating her 101st birthday - Credit: The Gables

She had not seen him during the pandemic as he was poorly himself but surprised his mum by turning up, accompanied by his partner Lesley.

“The afternoon culminated in enjoying a slice of cake made specially by chef Heath for Kath, to reflect her love of seaside outings,” said Lorna Jones, the East Park Street home’s activities coordinator. .

"Making every moment count living life to the full Kath takes part in everything offered at the Gables.

Kath Rhodes celebrating her 101st birthday - Credit: The Gables

“It ranges from exercises classes, yoga, bingo, crafts, cake making and being part of the shows that the staff put on for the residents.

“But her biggest love is the sun as soon as it shines Kath rounds up the staff and residents and outside, they go to the garden for a relaxing afternoon full of chat and laughter and of course an ice cream.”

Kath Rhodes celebrating her 101st birthday - Credit: The Gables

Lorna added: “Kath has a very wicked sense of humour and puts her longevity down to always having a laugh her words it’s no good being miserable”.