101 birthday celebrations for Whittlesey's Constance Peace on Armistice Day

13 November, 2019 - 12:58
Constance Peace, from Whittlesey, who was born on Armistice Day has celebrated her 101st birthday. Pictured with staff at The Hermitage. Picture: JULIE WILSON

Constance Peace, from Whittlesey, who was born on Armistice Day has celebrated her 101st birthday. Pictured with staff at The Hermitage. Picture: JULIE WILSON

A woman born on Armistice Day whose name reflects her parents' hope for future peace has celebrated her 101st birthday.

Constance Peace, from Whittlesey, who was born on Armistice Day has celebrated her 101st birthday. Pictured with family and friends at The Hermitage. Picture: JULIE WILSONConstance Peace, from Whittlesey, who was born on Armistice Day has celebrated her 101st birthday. Pictured with family and friends at The Hermitage. Picture: JULIE WILSON

Constance Peace Hailstone, known as Connie, was surrounded by friends and staff at The Hermitage Rest Home, in St Marys Street, on Monday November 11.

Connie was born on the day when the peace truce was signed to mark the end of the First World War.

The doctor who delivered Connie suggested she should be called Joy or Peace.

Her parents liked his line of thinking, and decided on Constance Peace in the hope that their little girl would enjoy her life in constant peace.

Connie said that her secret to a long life was "working outdoors and a very happy marriage".

She was born to Jessie and John Bothamley in Peterborough and was one of five children.

Her father was a cattle dealer in Peterborough, while her mother stayed home to look after the family.

Connie says she had a very happy life growing up and can remember her grandparents Sam and Florence Hillum.

Her father died when Connie was just seven when her mother was expecting their last baby.

Her mother then raised the five children on her own. Her mother continued to live in Whittlesey until she died at the age of 85.

Connie married her husband Thomas in the 1940s and they had a daughter Barbara.

Connie and her husband continued Thomas's family business of celery growing in Whittlesey until Thomas retired.

They then grew vegetables and supplied locals in the area. Connie has a grandson Mark and two great grandchildren Liam and Mark.

Both Connie's husband Tom and daughter Barbara died around eight years ago.

Connie made The Hermitage her home eight years ago.

She says she enjoys living there and has very fond memories of Whittlesey that she can pass on to staff, visitors and residents.

Judy Wilson, manager of The Hermitage, said: "Connie had a lovely day again with family, staff and friends at The Hermitage.

"We were all excited to see our second lady turn 101 this year, after celebrating Lilian Taylor's 101st birthday in September."

