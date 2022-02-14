Ron Green (pictured) visited the animal rights Camp Beagle camp at Wyton on Saturday (February 12). - Credit: Facebook / Camp Beagle

A 101-year-old man took a trip to the animal rights Camp Beagle camp at Wyton on Saturday (February 12) to visit protestors there.

Ron Green was accompanied by his family during the visit.

A spokesperson from Camp Beagle said: “This is Ron, who honoured us with a visit yesterday (February 12).

“We shared a few cups of tea and he even treated us to a song.

“He is..wait for it.. 101-years-young!”

They added: “It’s all about the love Ron and we could feel it.”

For Ron’s 101st birthday on November 14 2021, he decided to set up a fundraiser for a cause very close to his heart, Hillside Animal Sanctuary in Norfolk.

He's now raised over £16,000.

Commenting on the photo of Ron posted on Facebook by Camp Beagle, one person said “Bless him, to come out on cold days to support, thank you so much".

Another added: “Look at Ron, a gentleman of the older generation but still agreeing with us all".

Ron's fundraiser is still open and you can donate here.

