We are pleased to announce that proposals are being developed for the design and construction of a new Fenland Education Campus. The emerging proposals focus on the delivery of a new 4FE (600 Pupil) secondary school, with sports provision, and a 60 place SEMH school.

The proposed location for the new campus is on land owned by Cambridgeshire County Council and has been selected following robust analysis of current and future needs. The site, which is currently part of the County Farms Estate, has capacity to be developed further, in the future, to respond to any emerging proposals for development of the west side of Wisbech (Vision 2020), and could ultimately be extended to include primary (including Pre School) and increased Secondary provision. The pre-application consultation stage will commence in early 2019 and the team intend to submit the formal planning application in late March 2019. Subject to timely approval, works will commence on site in September 2019 with a completion of SEMH in December 2020 & Secondary School in May 2021. The scheme is in very early stages of design and emerging concept proposals are being developed in collaboration with key stakeholders including CCC supported by Faithful & Gould, Kier Construction and architects, Frank Shaw Associates. We now feel that the proposals have now reached a stage of development where wider input would be appreciated and we would therefore welcome your views on the emerging design concepts. Public consultation events have been arranged for 9th January 2019 from 3.00pm until 7.00pm. These are drop-in events and will be held concurrently at Wisbech St Mary’s Community Centre, Beechings Close, Wisbech St Mary, Wisbech PE13 4SS and Queen Mary Centre, Queens Road, Wisbech, PE13 2PE. We would welcome your attendance at either venue, and any comments you have on the emerging scheme proposals. Further information, and regular project updates, will be available here; http://www.kier-constructioneastern.co.uldhomegenlandeducationcampus/

