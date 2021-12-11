Gallery
Orchestral tour manager and delivery driver among 12 new Cambs police officers
An orchestral tour manager, delivery driver and phlebotomist are among Cambridgeshire’s 12 new police recruits.
The new police officers passed out in front of proud family and friends on December 10.
It brings the total number of new recruits this year to 115 as the constabulary meets its targets for the national 20,000 uplift.
Five will now be based at Parkside in Cambridge, three at Thorpe Wood in Peterborough, three at Huntingdon and one to Wisbech.
The new recruits were presented to Chief Constable Nick Dean at force HQ.
Welcoming the new recruits, Mr Dean said: “The foundation of British policing hasn’t changed for nearly 200 years since Robert Peel developed the Peelian Principles.
“The ability of the police to perform their duties is dependent upon public approval, policing by consent, and we are the envy of the rest of the world when it comes to this.
“You are the future of policing and the guardians of Peel’s principles.”