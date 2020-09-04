‘Covid-19 secure’ Truckfest 2020 attended by 12,000 despite ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Peterborough Truckfest 2020, better late than never. Picture: Terry Harris.

An ongoing global pandemic didn’t stop 12,000 festival goers attending an annual event held over two days during the August bank holiday.

Six thousand visited Truckfest at the East of England Arena in Peterborough each day on August 30 and 31, with over 500 camping pitches and 1,000 trucks at the event.

Organised by Live Promotions, Truckfest is usually held over the May Bank Holiday but was rolled back to the end of August.

Colin Ward, director of Live Promotions, said: “It was wonderful being open for business and back to promoting at last with the first of our Truckfest events since lockdown.

“Jason Lunn and his team at the East of England Arena were excellent and supportive in every way possible, from concept through to planning and completion.

Peterborough Truckfest 2020, better late than never. Picture: Terry Harris.

“Together our teams were able to meet the latest Covid-19 regulations, as well as working with the local authority and Public Health England resulting in a highly successful Truckfest 2020.”

Mr Lunn, venue director, said: “Running events during COVID-19 requires the venue and organiser to stand side by side in planning and production. The responsibility is simply enormous.

“We have always worked closely with our clients but this sets a new high for us.

Peterborough Truckfest 2020, better late than never. Picture: Terry Harris.

“We would like to thank Colin Ward and his team at Live Promotions for being so transparent with all their operations, bookings and expected numbers.

“This has allowed us to share detailed information with the authorities including Public Health England, the local authority, the police and Environmental Health in order to get the go ahead for the event to take place.”

This is the second ‘Covid-19 secure’ event to take place at the East of England Arena, with the Outdoor Motorhome Campervan Show being the UK’s first public event to be held under Public Health England scrutiny over the weekend of August 1 and 2.

Mr Lunn added: “Peterborough is leading the way in restarting events and we would also like to thank NW Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara and Gillian Beasley, CEO of the City Council and her team for helping to make this happen.

Peterborough Truckfest 2020, better late than never. Picture: Terry Harris.

“Events support a variety of business and jobs, we are pleased to be playing a part in kickstarting the local economy.

“The East of England Arena and Event Centre is now ahead of the field and we are looking forward to staging our regular events, as well as attracting new business that wants a head start and our proven turn key support.”