Cambridgeshire's 13 new detectives are pictured at their passing out ceremony. - Credit: POLICE

A lifeguard, supermarket assistant and consultant ecologist are among 13 men and women who have left their jobs for a career in the police force.

Recruits from Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s accelerated detective constable programme passed out in front of proud family and friends on November 5.

They will now have a short period on patrol before being posted to crime investigation departments across the county.

The new recruits were presented to Chief Constable Nick Dean at force HQ.

Welcoming the new recruits, Mr Dean said: “Our role is to build trust and confidence within our communities and work alongside them in maintaining public peace and preventing and detecting crime.

“Of course, our role has become much wider than ‘just reducing crime’ but whatever we do we must respect the ‘office’ of constable and the powers bestowed upon us.

“Whatever our rank or position – it matters not and nor should it."

The new programme streamlines the route to becoming a detective constable and the recruits are the first to graduate following the inaugural recruitment window in autumn last year.

They have been through the normal police officer training process, however, at the end of the two-year programme they become fully qualified detectives.

They will be trained in law and procedure and learn how to conduct initial investigations, before progressing to becoming investigators of serious and complex crime.

They are supported throughout by experienced police officers and detective tutors.

“Our ultimate success of course is that a crime never happens. You must go and demonstrate professional curiosity – seek out when something just doesn’t appear quite right," said Mr Dean.

“My expectation is that you will do just that and importantly members of the public will expect you to do that.

"You can no longer walk on by – your job is to investigate and, where appropriate, act."

The force is currently recruiting for police officers through its Degree Holder Entry Programme (DHEP) and Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA).

